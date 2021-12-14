



December 14, 2021

Original news Over five million euros in EU aid to former workers Sardinians of Air Italy and the Canal Port of Cagliari

Final green light from the European Parliament

Today the European Parliament has definitively approved the provision of around €5.4 million in EU aid to former Sardinian workers of Air Italy and the Canal Port of Cagliari. In in particular, MEPs approved the two requests of Italy supporting the European Adjustment Fund to globalisation for redundant workers (EGF) for workers Sardinians of Air Italy and Porto Canale, stating that "the social impact of redundancies should be considerable for the Sardinian economy, also strongly affected by the crisis of the Covid-19, where the number of jobs has decreased by 4.6 % in 2020 compared to a decrease of 2.0 % in the whole of Italy.

Of the €5.4 million allocated to help the 801 workers dismissed from their employment in the air transport and port activities in Sardinia, almost 3.9 million will go to Sardinian workers of Air Italy while the remaining 1.5 million to 190 workers of the Industrial Port of Cagliari of the Contship group Italy, a company placed in voluntary liquidation, which in September 2020 were fired.







