|
|
|
|
December 14, 2021
|
|
- Over five million euros in EU aid to former workers
Sardinians of Air Italy and the Canal Port of Cagliari
-
- Final green light from the European Parliament
-
- Today the European Parliament has definitively approved
the provision of around €5.4 million in EU aid to former
Sardinian workers of Air Italy and the Canal Port of Cagliari. In
in particular, MEPs approved the two requests
of Italy supporting the European Adjustment Fund to
globalisation for redundant workers (EGF) for workers
Sardinians of Air Italy and Porto Canale, stating that "the
social impact of redundancies should be considerable for
the Sardinian economy, also strongly affected by the crisis of the
Covid-19, where the number of jobs has decreased by
4.6 % in 2020 compared to a decrease of 2.0 % in the whole of Italy.
-
- Of the €5.4 million allocated to help the 801 workers
dismissed from their employment in the air transport and
port activities in Sardinia, almost 3.9 million will go to
Sardinian workers of Air Italy while the remaining 1.5 million to 190
workers of the Industrial Port of Cagliari of the Contship group
Italy, a company placed in voluntary liquidation, which in September
2020 were fired.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail