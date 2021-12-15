|
December 15, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods
in Greek ports recorded a rise of +5.7%
- Passengers grew by +70.8%
- In the second quarter of this year, Greek ports have
handled a total of 39.1 million tons of goods,
with a recovery of +5.7% on the same period of 2020 when the
Covid-19 pandemic had started to generate a strong impact
negative on port activities resulting in a decrease in
-11.5% on the second quarter of 2019. The data of the period
July-September 2021 is still -6.4% lower
compared to the volume of traffic handled in the second quarter of
2019.
- The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced today that in the
second quarter of this year the only international traffic in
Greek ports amounted to 31.7 million tonnes of
loads, with an increase of +3.7% on the third quarter of 2020
(-3.6% on the third quarter of 2019), while national traffic is
amounted to 7.5 million tonnes, with percentage changes
respectively of +14.7% and -16.8% on the second quarters of 2020 and
of 2019.
- In the second quarter of 2021, passenger traffic in
Greek ports was of 5.4 million people, +70.8% in
more on the same period of 2020 and -43.7% less on the
same period of 2019, of which 195 thousand passengers of the services
international (respectively +215.7% and -52.2%) and 5.2 million
passengers of domestic services (+68.0% and -43.7%).
