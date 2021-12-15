



December 15, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods in Greek ports recorded a rise of +5.7%

Passengers grew by +70.8%

In the second quarter of this year, Greek ports have handled a total of 39.1 million tons of goods, with a recovery of +5.7% on the same period of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had started to generate a strong impact negative on port activities resulting in a decrease in -11.5% on the second quarter of 2019. The data of the period July-September 2021 is still -6.4% lower compared to the volume of traffic handled in the second quarter of 2019.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced today that in the second quarter of this year the only international traffic in Greek ports amounted to 31.7 million tonnes of loads, with an increase of +3.7% on the third quarter of 2020 (-3.6% on the third quarter of 2019), while national traffic is amounted to 7.5 million tonnes, with percentage changes respectively of +14.7% and -16.8% on the second quarters of 2020 and of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2021, passenger traffic in Greek ports was of 5.4 million people, +70.8% in more on the same period of 2020 and -43.7% less on the same period of 2019, of which 195 thousand passengers of the services international (respectively +215.7% and -52.2%) and 5.2 million passengers of domestic services (+68.0% and -43.7%).











