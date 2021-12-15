|
- Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti, the System Authorities
Port are non-economic public bodies and must remain so
-
- The government - they emphasize - must intervene by defending the
model of Italian ports
-
- Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti underlined the indispensability
to safeguard the legal form of non-economic public bodies
of the Port System Authorities. "The latest
statements by various presidents of System Authorities
Port about the legal form that they should take
authority - explained the national secretary of the Filt Cgil,
Christmas Columbus - frankly, they leave us stunned»
Referring then to the request recently made by the
European Commission to Italy to collect unpaid taxes from
Italian ports as - according to Brussels - the
Port System in their collection activity
concessionary royalties would be economic undertakings
subject to taxation, a request to be rejected instead
according to the same AdSP as public bodies do not
Colombo wondered "why then
the presidents themselves have appealed to the European Court for
counter what would be imputed to us by the European Union»
(
of 4
December 2020 and 12
and 13
January 2021).
-
- Of the same opinion Uiltrasporti, who warned: "we will raise
barricades to protect the public nature of the institutions
port'. "The government - underlined the secretary
general of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi - must intervene
defending the model of Italian ports that has
confirmed all its resilience even during the period of
pandemic thanks to the validity of Law 84/94. The law goes
maintained and updated in the light of scenarios and opportunities
that we have in front of us, but it must not be unhinged".
-
- "There is no doubt - agreed the secretary
national Filt Cgil - that there would need to be a change of
step for the entire Italian port and consequently for
its governance to be projected more and more towards a vision
of system rather than enclosing them in a myopia of perspective
management. A responsible path of
strengthening and revisiting the same law 84/94 but - has
agreed Colombo - without losing his important profile of
non-economic public bodies, committed to safeguarding the
regulation of the port market and the public good. Would
rather the case - specified the representative of the Filt Cgil -
to intervene on the aspects related to the respective accounting
and then provide a model that can have double accounting
with the simultaneous lightening of all aspects
administrative and bureaucratic that still limit and suffocate everyone
those interventions and investments in favor of development and
profitability'.
-
- For Tarlazzi, "the presidents of the port authorities
who would like to lead joint-stock companies with model
corporate, they must be stopped because - he explained - this logic
it does not respond at all to the interest of the whole country. The
Port System Authority for market regularization
and promotion of the development of activities with balance
and in accordance with the principles of regulated competition - continued the
Secretary General of Uiltrasporti - they must not be
sacrificed in the name of profit, an element to which they would be
inevitably linked if the publicistic nature were to disappear
of the institution. A System Authority of a private nature -
tarlazzi - would risk subordinating our country to the
great global shipping alliances that at that point
they would come to buy pieces of Italian ports and logistics
and they would control the seas and also the terrestrial supply chain, even more
of what is already happening. We must not forget that the
inflationary pressure that affects our economy is not
alien to the shipping strategy by means of the increase in the price of
maritime freight which affects the cost of the product transported. The
Uiltrasporti on this will raise the barricades in the interest of the
Italian port system and to defend employment and quality
of the work that from all this could suffer a relapse
negative'.
-
- For Colombo it is necessary to block the forward escapes:
"We are ahead of our time-bounds-urging the Secretary-General
of the Filt Cgil - and let's put forward, all together, a concrete hypothesis
of work capable of securing our model that
safeguard the public interest'.
-
- Colombo also focused on the upcoming appointment of the
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Eastern Sicily, the body that administers the ports of Augusta and
Catania and which is currently led by the Commissioner
extraordinary Alberto Chiovelli flanked by the Secretary General,
the captain of the vessel Attilio Montalto. Referring to the appointment of
a new president of the Sicilian body, Colombo complained that "a
regardless of his abilities, he would interrupt
the excellent work done to date" and denounced that
'the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable continues to perpetuate unjustifiable acts that
they deconstruct good work." "It would be , he continued
Colombo - a déjà-vu that does not recognize and does not value
the results obtained but strongly insinuates the prevalence of logic
the political balance over that of good governance, the results and
of social peace. Still a very bad signal for the port
of our country and for the entire community of Catania and
Augusta in need of redemption and pragmatic management capable of
promote the protection of the social and economic fabric of the territory".
-
- "To the Adsp of the Sea of Eastern Sicily - specified the
Secretary General of the Filt Cgil - should be guaranteed
investments and operational and managerial continuity, whose
recent results are absolutely appreciable to guarantee a
systemic vision of the needs and potential of the
same port community within the new opportunities
that we have before us starting from the resources of the PNRR. We hope -
concluded Colombo - a supplementary assessment by the Mims
neutral and therefore distant from any political conditioning and that
points to the exclusive interest of the territory, through choices
prudent and in continuity with the objectives achieved".
|
