December 15, 2021
- Teodoro Titi is the new president of the Yacht Section
by Federagenti
- Takes over from Giovanni Gasparini
- Teodoro Titi is the new president of the Yacht Section of
Federagenti. He was appointed yesterday by acclamation during
the assembly and succeeds Giovanni Gasparini. "It's for me -
declared the Brindisi Titi - a great honor to collect the
witness at a time when all international forecasts
accredit the luxury market on the sea of the highest
potential for growth and development, especially in the basin of the
Mediterranean, with very important repercussions for the market and the
Italian ports'. "For me - said the
outgoing president Gasparini - was a source of pride
lead the yacht section of the federation obtaining two results
very important: on the one hand affirm within our
category a specific professionalism with respect to a market
booming; on the other hand, define, also through the Forum
of Possible Luxury (for which it is already in the pipeline
the 2022 edition that will take place between May and June in the
usual setting of Porto Cervo), an image of yachts and mega
yachts as an added value, in the frame of high-end tourism,
for our country".
