



December 15, 2021

Teodoro Titi is the new president of the Yacht Section of Federagenti. He was appointed yesterday by acclamation during the assembly and succeeds Giovanni Gasparini. "It's for me - declared the Brindisi Titi - a great honor to collect the witness at a time when all international forecasts accredit the luxury market on the sea of the highest potential for growth and development, especially in the basin of the Mediterranean, with very important repercussions for the market and the Italian ports'. "For me - said the outgoing president Gasparini - was a source of pride lead the yacht section of the federation obtaining two results very important: on the one hand affirm within our category a specific professionalism with respect to a market booming; on the other hand, define, also through the Forum of Possible Luxury (for which it is already in the pipeline the 2022 edition that will take place between May and June in the usual setting of Porto Cervo), an image of yachts and mega yachts as an added value, in the frame of high-end tourism, for our country".







