December 15, 2021
- The port of Ortona becomes a comprehensive node of the networks
European TEN-T
- Inclusion in the proposed revision of the network
advanced by the European Commission
- Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, Commissioner of the Authority
of The Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea, hoped that
updating the configuration of the infrastructure network
European TEN-T proposed by the European Commission, with the inclusion
in the network of the port of Ortona, is approved in its entirety.
"The annexes to the European Commission's proposal for the
review of the TEN-T networks - explained the admiral - speak
clear: the port of Ortona becomes a comprehensive node of the networks
European TEN-T. We now hope that the proposal for a regulation of the
Commission is approved in full and we will finally be able to count on the
fair recognition of the first port of Abruzzo with the inclusion
in ten-t networks'.
- "Already from 2019 - recalled Pettorino - Ortona
is one of the ports relevant to the European Military strategy
Mobility, but without the recognition of European transport networks
it was not possible to submit requests for funding. This
the result is added to the identification of the port of Ancona as
southern terminal of the Adriatic-Baltic Corridor in March 2021,
as well as the ScanMed Corridor».
