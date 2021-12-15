



December 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Ortona becomes a comprehensive node of the networks European TEN-T

Inclusion in the proposed revision of the network advanced by the European Commission

Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, Commissioner of the Authority of The Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea, hoped that updating the configuration of the infrastructure network European TEN-T proposed by the European Commission, with the inclusion in the network of the port of Ortona, is approved in its entirety. "The annexes to the European Commission's proposal for the review of the TEN-T networks - explained the admiral - speak clear: the port of Ortona becomes a comprehensive node of the networks European TEN-T. We now hope that the proposal for a regulation of the Commission is approved in full and we will finally be able to count on the fair recognition of the first port of Abruzzo with the inclusion in ten-t networks'.

"Already from 2019 - recalled Pettorino - Ortona is one of the ports relevant to the European Military strategy Mobility, but without the recognition of European transport networks it was not possible to submit requests for funding. This the result is added to the identification of the port of Ancona as southern terminal of the Adriatic-Baltic Corridor in March 2021, as well as the ScanMed Corridor».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail