December 15, 2021
- October marks a stop to the resumption of goods traffic
in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
- The Management Committee of the AdSP approves the plan of
relocation of superba and Carmagnani chemical deposits in Genoa
- In October 2021 the traffic of goods in the port of Genoa has
recorded a slight increase of +0.8% having been equal to 4.10
million tons compared to 4.07 million in October 2020, but it is
result down by -8.4% compared to the same month of the year
pre-pandemic of 2019. Particularly relevant is the decline in
containerized goods that amounted to 1.76 million
tons with a container handling of 194 thousand teu,
with decreases of -11.5% and -7.2% respectively on October 2020
and contractions of -16.0% and -13.0% on October 2019. Modest
the increase (+0.6%) of conventional goods that have totaled
878 thousand tons, volume -1.2% lower than that
enlivened in October 2019.
- In the liquid bulk sector, mineral oils have
attested to 1.11 million tons, with a +31.9% on October
2020 and a -8.0% on October 2019, while the other liquid loads
amounted to 94 thousand tons, of which 46 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (respectively +57.0% and +30.1%) and 48 thousand
tons of chemical products (+13.1% and +46.1%). In the sector of
solid bulk commercial traffic was 43 thousand
tons (-62.1% and -7.3%) and industrial traffic of 152 thousand
tons (+51.7% and +57.8%). Accentuated the decrease in
supplies of bunkers and ship's stores which were found to be equal to
63 thousand tons, with decreases of -20.9% and -15.7% on the months of
October 2020 and 2019.
- Passenger traffic is recovering, with 101 thousand units
in the ferry segment and 113 thousand in the cruise segment, with
growth of +48.4% and +762.0% on October 2020 and decreases of -5.4% and
-34.6% on October 2019.
- In October 2021 the port of Savona-Vado Ligure, also
managed by the Ligurian Sea Port System Authority
Western, it handled 1.32 million tons of goods, with
a decrease of -1.1% on October 2020 and an increase in
+12.7% on October 2019. In the miscellaneous goods sector, goods in
containers have been pairs to 227 thousand tons (+60.7% and +263.8%), the
rolling stock at 397 thousand tons (+9.6% and +1.3%), fruit at 29 thousand
tons (-13.1% and -26.9%), steels at 9 thousand tons (+7.8% and
-5.8%) and forest products at 19 thousand tons (-3.7% and +39.1%).
Liquid bulk totaled 505 thousand tons (-20.9% and
-1.8%) and solid ones 137 thousand tons (+2.1% and -3.6%). In the
passenger segment cruise passengers were 39 thousand (+893.1% and
-67.5%) and ferry passengers 20 thousand (+3.791.3% and +78.1%).
- Meanwhile, today the Management Committee of the AdSP of Liguria
Western approved the relocation plan of the deposits
Superba and Carmagnani chemists of the port of Genoa, currently
inserted in the residential context of the Multedo district, in the context of
port and to adopt the consequent proposal for Adaptation
Functional Technician (ATF) of the current Port Regulatory Plan
relating to Ponte Somalia. A mandate is thus given to the
structures of the port authority to proceed with the sending of the same
to the Superior Council of Public Works and, at the same time, to
continue with the investigation on the application submitted by Superba Srl
examining, inter alia, the employment aspects and the development of
Trades. Specifically, ATF's proposal will allow
add to commercial functional joints already
present in the compendium of Sampierdarena port operations
related to the handling and storage of chemical products.
