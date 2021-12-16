



December 16, 2021

Original news Marco Bertorello is the new president of the National Association of Mooring Groups and Boatmen of the Italian Ports

He takes over from Cesare Guidi who led the category by 19 years

Marco Bertorello, former president/group leader of the Antichi Group Moorers of the port of Genoa, is the new president of the National Association of Mooring Groups and Boatmen of the Italian Ports (ANGOPI). He was elected by the assembly that met in these days in Pomezia. Thanking for the very large majority who supported his election, Bertorello expressed his precise intention to move in the wake of the past, in defense the unity of the category and a model organizational, which, in line with the Union regulations, has proven to be suitable for effectiveness and efficiency of the mooring and boating service in Italian ports.

Continuity with respect to the past associative policy it is also ensured by the substantial reconfirmation of the organs top management of the association, within which Paolo Potestà, Marco Gorin and Giovanni D'Angelo, respectively presidents/group leaders in the ports of Livorno, Venice and Palermo, are were called to hold the position of vice president of ANGOPI.

The assembly also addressed a warm thanks to Caesar Drive for passion, foresight and uncommon human qualities and professionals with whom he led the category for 19 years. Guidi retains the position of president of the Bilateral Body and of the Fund to accompany the exodus, continuing to participate, even in this case with a very broad consensus of the assembly, to life of the associative bodies.







