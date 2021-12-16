|
December 16, 2021
- Marco Bertorello is the new president
of the National Association of Mooring Groups and Boatmen of the
Italian Ports
- He takes over from Cesare Guidi who led the category by 19
years
- Marco Bertorello, former president/group leader of the Antichi Group
Moorers of the port of Genoa, is the new president
of the National Association of Mooring Groups and Boatmen of the
Italian Ports (ANGOPI). He was elected by the assembly that met in
these days in Pomezia. Thanking for the very large majority
who supported his election, Bertorello expressed his
precise intention to move in the wake of the past, in defense
the unity of the category and a model
organizational, which, in line with the Union regulations, has
proven to be suitable for effectiveness and efficiency
of the mooring and boating service in Italian ports.
- Continuity with respect to the past associative policy
it is also ensured by the substantial reconfirmation of the organs
top management of the association, within which Paolo Potestà,
Marco Gorin and Giovanni D'Angelo, respectively
presidents/group leaders in the ports of Livorno, Venice and Palermo, are
were called to hold the position of vice president of ANGOPI.
- The assembly also addressed a warm thanks to Caesar
Drive for passion, foresight and uncommon human qualities and
professionals with whom he led the category for 19 years.
Guidi retains the position of president of the Bilateral Body and of the
Fund to accompany the exodus, continuing to participate, even in
this case with a very broad consensus of the assembly, to life
of the associative bodies.
