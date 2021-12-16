|
- Vopak enters the shipowning business in a joint venture with the
MOL
-
- The two partners will operate the FSRU "MOL FSRU Challenger"
-
- The Dutch Vopak, a leading international group in the sector
of the storage of liquid bulk and gas, made its entrance
in the shipowning business by entering into an agreement to acquire the
49.99% of the capital of a new company that will own
a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU). The rest
share of capital will be held by the shipowning group
Japanese Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). The regasification plant
float MOL FSRU Challenger, whose name will be
changed to Bauhinia Spirit,will be operated in Hong Kong
by both partners under a long-term contract
whereas the joint venture has signed with Hong Kong LNG Terminal Ltd.,
joint venture owned by the utilities Castle Peak Power Co. and
The Hong Kong Electric Co.\r
-
- The FSRU, which is 345 meters long and 55 meters wide and is
was built in 2017, has a storage capacity of
263 thousand cubic meters.
