



December 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Hyundai Glovis will make blg auto terminal Bremerhaven its European hub for car traffic

Joint venture with BLG Logistics

The German port and logistics group BLG Logistics has signed a partnership agreement with the South Korean shipping company Hyundai Glovis, specialized in the transport of cars, for the handling of cars in the port of Bremerhaven. The new BLG GLOVIS BHV GmbH, the result of the agreement, which for the BLG Group is the first joint venture in the car traffic in a German port, the activity will begin next month.

From January the Hyundai Glovis will use the BLG Auto Terminal Bremerhaven as its European hub for the transport of vehicles between Asia and Europe. The South Korean company already uses the port of Bremerhaven for the traffic of KIA cars and other car manufacturers, flow that currently represents over a quarter of the traffic handled at the BLG Auto Terminal Bremerhaven.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail