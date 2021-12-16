|
December 16, 2021
- Hyundai Glovis will make blg auto terminal Bremerhaven
its European hub for car traffic
- Joint venture with BLG Logistics
- The German port and logistics group BLG Logistics has signed
a partnership agreement with the South Korean shipping company
Hyundai Glovis, specialized in the transport of cars, for the
handling of cars in the port of Bremerhaven. The new
BLG GLOVIS BHV GmbH, the result of the agreement, which for the
BLG Group is the first joint venture in the
car traffic in a German port, the activity will begin
next month.
- From January the Hyundai Glovis will use the BLG Auto
Terminal Bremerhaven as its European hub for the transport of
vehicles between Asia and Europe. The South Korean company already uses
the port of Bremerhaven for the traffic of KIA cars and
other car manufacturers, flow that currently represents
over a quarter of the traffic handled at the BLG Auto Terminal
Bremerhaven.
