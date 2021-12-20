|
- Uiltrasporti calls for many activities in the
transport is included among the exhausting works in order to
increase safety at work. "The discussion around
to the list of heavy and exhausting jobs - explained the secretary
general of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi - can not leave
back the many transport activities that have
these specific features. I am thinking of seafarers and
ports, to the drivers of the subways, to the maneuvering personnel
railway and train drivers, transport workers and
rope and those of loading and unloading of airborne baggage, but
also to employees of funeral companies. These jobs all have
the characteristics of the hard or heavy work, but above all
they all directly cross the issue of safety on the
work'.
-
- "This theme - specified Tarlazzi - is for us
fundamentally, we cannot afford to give up the
recognition of these activities as burdensome or exhausting
especially with the awareness that these are activities
where the risk of injury is very high and in many cases
life expectancy is reduced'.
-
- "We expect - concluded the secretary general of
Uiltrasporti - that all these works be included
in the list of hard / heavy work, otherwise there will be
the need for a mobilisation of the transport sector. The
quality of work and safety are issues in front of the
which we cannot afford to back down a single step. The
News stories of these days are just the latest demonstration
that even today in our country people die of work, a massacre that
we absolutely must stop by putting all the tools in place
necessary'.
