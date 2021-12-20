



December 20, 2021

Tarlazzi: otherwise there will be a need of a mobilization of the sector

Uiltrasporti calls for many activities in the transport is included among the exhausting works in order to increase safety at work. "The discussion around to the list of heavy and exhausting jobs - explained the secretary general of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi - can not leave back the many transport activities that have these specific features. I am thinking of seafarers and ports, to the drivers of the subways, to the maneuvering personnel railway and train drivers, transport workers and rope and those of loading and unloading of airborne baggage, but also to employees of funeral companies. These jobs all have the characteristics of the hard or heavy work, but above all they all directly cross the issue of safety on the work'.

"This theme - specified Tarlazzi - is for us fundamentally, we cannot afford to give up the recognition of these activities as burdensome or exhausting especially with the awareness that these are activities where the risk of injury is very high and in many cases life expectancy is reduced'.

"We expect - concluded the secretary general of Uiltrasporti - that all these works be included in the list of hard / heavy work, otherwise there will be the need for a mobilisation of the transport sector. The quality of work and safety are issues in front of the which we cannot afford to back down a single step. The News stories of these days are just the latest demonstration that even today in our country people die of work, a massacre that we absolutely must stop by putting all the tools in place necessary'.







