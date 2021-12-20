



December 20, 2021

Original news The Interporto of Trieste - Fernetti included in the "Core" network as part of the proposal for the revision of the TEN-T networks

D'Agostino: we hope that the approval process final confirms the Commission's proposal

The Interporto of Trieste - Fernetti is one of the infrastructures included in the "Core" network in the field of the legislative proposal for the revision of the TEN-T networks drawn up by the European Commission following consultations and bilateral meetings with Member States. Emphasizing that this recognition will allow the interport to access the substantial funding from the CEF (Connecting Europe) programme Facility), which provides €25.81 billion in period 2021-2027, the President of the System Authority Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D'Agostino, has highlighted that it is "an excellent result that strengthens the logistic system of our Region, within which the Interporto of Trieste has grown, carving out a role increasingly important from the point of view of integration with the other nodes and in an international perspective. But it is also a recognition for the work done in recent years and for the investment that the Port System Authority itself has done both within the company and in the other areas that they belong to the Interporto' "This result - has D'Agostino specified - it is a first step, but we hope that the final approval process confirms the proposal of the Commission'.

The AdSP has specified that in the last five years the infrastructure behind the port, located on the border with Slovenia, has become a key hub for the intermodal system regional, on the one hand by welding new strategic alliances with the entry into the capital of an important international player such as Duisport, and on the other hand gaining control of new areas such as FREEeste in Bagnoli della Rosandra and Cervignano.







