|
|
|
|
December 20, 2021
|
|
- The Interporto of Trieste - Fernetti included in the "Core" network
as part of the proposal for the revision of the TEN-T networks
-
- D'Agostino: we hope that the approval process
final confirms the Commission's proposal
-
- The Interporto of Trieste - Fernetti is one of the
infrastructures included in the "Core" network in the field
of the legislative proposal for the revision of the TEN-T networks drawn up
by the European Commission following consultations and
bilateral meetings with Member States. Emphasizing that this
recognition will allow the interport to access the
substantial funding from the CEF (Connecting Europe) programme
Facility), which provides €25.81 billion in
period 2021-2027, the President of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D'Agostino, has
highlighted that it is "an excellent result that strengthens
the logistic system of our Region, within which
the Interporto of Trieste has grown, carving out a role
increasingly important from the point of view of integration
with the other nodes and in an international perspective. But it is also
a recognition for the work done in recent years and for
the investment that the Port System Authority itself has
done both within the company and in the other areas that
they belong to the Interporto' "This result - has
D'Agostino specified - it is a first step, but we hope
that the final approval process confirms the proposal of the
Commission'.
-
- The AdSP has specified that in the last five years
the infrastructure behind the port, located on the border with Slovenia,
has become a key hub for the intermodal system
regional, on the one hand by welding new strategic alliances with
the entry into the capital of an important international player such as
Duisport, and on the other hand gaining control of new areas such as
FREEeste in Bagnoli della Rosandra and Cervignano.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail