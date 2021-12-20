



December 20, 2021

Original news Established the permanent table of the maritime system and harbour

Tarlazzi (Uiltrasporti), represents the acceptance of the a demand that was the basis of our strike proclamation of port workers

Today the permanent table of the system has been set up maritime and port with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, the social partners and all the actors of the sector. Commenting on the establishment of this table, the secretary general of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, specified that 'represents the acceptance of the request that was at the base of our proclamation of strike of port workers organized for December 17 last and then suspended. The importance of this table - explained Tarlazzi - lies in its goal of give organicity to the comparison for greater competitiveness to the overall sector. The actions to be taken from here to the next future are crucial starting from the implementation of the reform of Law 84/94, on the theme posed by the European Union on nature legal of the Port Authorities, on the subject of concessions and self-handling of port operations on board ships, passing through the issue of safety at work on ships and in the ports and that of training and exhausting work".

"We have - said the secretary general of the Uiltrasporti - high expectations on the table to ground these objectives through the necessary synergy that must develop to make the overall system competitive Whereas more than 80 % of the goods entering the Italy come from the sea and pass through the ports and where the enhancement of the human factor is indispensable".







