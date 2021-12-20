|
December 20, 2021
- Established the permanent table of the maritime system and
harbour
- Tarlazzi (Uiltrasporti), represents the acceptance of the
a demand that was the basis of our strike proclamation
of port workers
- Today the permanent table of the system has been set up
maritime and port with the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, the social partners and all the actors of the
sector. Commenting on the establishment of this table, the secretary
general of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, specified that
'represents the acceptance of the request that was at the base
of our proclamation of strike of port workers
organized for December 17 last and then suspended. The importance of
this table - explained Tarlazzi - lies in its goal of
give organicity to the comparison for greater competitiveness
to the overall sector. The actions to be taken from here to the next
future are crucial starting from the implementation of the reform
of Law 84/94, on the theme posed by the European Union on nature
legal of the Port Authorities, on the subject of concessions
and self-handling of port operations on board ships,
passing through the issue of safety at work on ships and in the
ports and that of training and exhausting work".
- "We have - said the secretary general of the
Uiltrasporti - high expectations on the table to ground
these objectives through the necessary synergy that must
develop to make the overall system competitive
Whereas more than 80 % of the goods entering the
Italy come from the sea and pass through the ports and where the
enhancement of the human factor is indispensable".
