December 21, 2021
- In November the container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
decreased by -8.8%
- The port authority also attributes the drop to the consistent
number of stopovers of low capacity containers
- Last month the port of Los Angeles enlivened a
container traffic equal to 811 thousand teu, with a decrease in
-8.8% on November 2020 which was contained by the increase
of the handling of empty containers that have totaled
325 thousand teu (+10.6%). On the other hand, both container volumes are falling
full at disembarkation and those at embarkation that have been attested
respectively to 403 thousand teu (-13.2%) and 83 thousand teu (-36.8%).
- The port authority of the Californian port of call explained that at the
decline in overall traffic recorded in November 2021 has
contributed to the lower capacity of the ships that have made
stopover in Los Angeles. Last month - specified the Port of Los
Angeles - half of the 86 container ships that arrived in port
had a capacity of less than 5,300 teu and to move the
containers to and from these smaller ships take almost the same time
necessary for container carriers of greater capacity.
- In the first eleven months of this year the total traffic is
state pairs to almost 9,9 million teu, with a growth of +18.7%
on the same period of 2020, of which 5.1 million teu full to the
disembarkation (+17.4%), 1.1 million teu full at embarkation (-21.1%) and 3.6
million empty teu (+42.7%).
- The port authority has highlighted that for the whole of 2021 it is
a record total traffic of about 10.7 million
teu, 13% more than the previous historical record
established in 2018.
