



December 21, 2021

The port authority also attributes the drop to the consistent number of stopovers of low capacity containers

Last month the port of Los Angeles enlivened a container traffic equal to 811 thousand teu, with a decrease in -8.8% on November 2020 which was contained by the increase of the handling of empty containers that have totaled 325 thousand teu (+10.6%). On the other hand, both container volumes are falling full at disembarkation and those at embarkation that have been attested respectively to 403 thousand teu (-13.2%) and 83 thousand teu (-36.8%).

The port authority of the Californian port of call explained that at the decline in overall traffic recorded in November 2021 has contributed to the lower capacity of the ships that have made stopover in Los Angeles. Last month - specified the Port of Los Angeles - half of the 86 container ships that arrived in port had a capacity of less than 5,300 teu and to move the containers to and from these smaller ships take almost the same time necessary for container carriers of greater capacity.

In the first eleven months of this year the total traffic is state pairs to almost 9,9 million teu, with a growth of +18.7% on the same period of 2020, of which 5.1 million teu full to the disembarkation (+17.4%), 1.1 million teu full at embarkation (-21.1%) and 3.6 million empty teu (+42.7%).

The port authority has highlighted that for the whole of 2021 it is a record total traffic of about 10.7 million teu, 13% more than the previous historical record established in 2018.







