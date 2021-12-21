



December 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the French ports increased by +5.4%

Volume down by -9.9% compared to that enlivened in the period July-September of 2019

third quarter of this year French ports have handled 69.3 million tons of goods, with an increase by +5.4% compared to the same period of 2020 and a decrease in -9.9% compared to the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019. In growth on the third quarter of last year resulted in both the volumes of incoming traffic that those departing attested respectively to 44,3 million tons (+4.7%) and 25,0 million of tons (+6.7%), total compared to the period July-September 2019 are down by -9.8% and -10.3%.

In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, the total traffic is state of 27,6 million tons, in increase of +9.7% on the third quarter of 2020 and down by -5.8% on the third quarter of 2019, of which 12.7 million tons of containerized goods (respectively +23.9% and +6.1%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 1,3 million teu (+15.7% and +5.4%) and 14,4 million tons of rolling stock (-2.2% and -11.0%). Traffic of liquid bulk amounted to 26.5 million tons (-3.7% and -16.6%) and that of solid bulk at 15.2 million tons (+20.1% and -4.3%).

Among the main French ports by volume of traffic, in the third quarter of 2021 the port of Le havre handled 20.8 million tons of goods (+16.4% and -5.8%), the port of Marseille-Fos 17.9 million tons (+4.1% and -9.9%), the port of Dunkirk 12.1 million tons (+10.9% and -1.5%), the port of Calais 9.8 million tons (+1.4% and -9.3%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 4.8 million tons (-27.3% and -36.7%), the port of La Rochelle 2,4 million tons (+21.8% and -7.9%) and the port of Bordeaux 1.5 million tons of cargoes (-2.2% and -13,4%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec