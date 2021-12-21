|
- The Turkish group Global Ports Holding manages the terminal
cruises of the port of Crotone
-
- The maximum duration of the concession is four years
-
- The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has deliberated unanimously
the assignment of the concession of the cruise terminal
of the port of Crotone to the Milanese company Port Operation
Holding Srl of the Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is
the world's leading independent terminal operator
cruises. The award of the concession to POH had been
proposed by the port authority following the investigation
administrative of the questions answering the relevant public notice
of maritime state concession
(
of 5
October 2021).
-
- The maximum duration of the concession shall be four years,
while the subsequent renewal will be defined following
a further public tendering procedure.
- "It is - highlighted the president of the AdSP,
Andrea Agostinelli - of a concrete result, which saw the institution
build and test an infrastructure of decisive importance for
the development of the port of Crotone. We proceeded with the assignment
of the concession according to innovative and transparent criteria, which
have made it possible to guarantee speed and punctuality in the
completion of a growth project for the entire territory and
its port community".
|
