



December 21, 2021

Original news The Turkish group Global Ports Holding manages the terminal cruises of the port of Crotone

The maximum duration of the concession is four years

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has deliberated unanimously the assignment of the concession of the cruise terminal of the port of Crotone to the Milanese company Port Operation Holding Srl of the Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the world's leading independent terminal operator cruises. The award of the concession to POH had been proposed by the port authority following the investigation administrative of the questions answering the relevant public notice of maritime state concession ( of 5 October 2021).

The maximum duration of the concession shall be four years, while the subsequent renewal will be defined following a further public tendering procedure.

"It is - highlighted the president of the AdSP, Andrea Agostinelli - of a concrete result, which saw the institution build and test an infrastructure of decisive importance for the development of the port of Crotone. We proceeded with the assignment of the concession according to innovative and transparent criteria, which have made it possible to guarantee speed and punctuality in the completion of a growth project for the entire territory and its port community".







