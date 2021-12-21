|
|
December 21, 2021
|
|
- Meyer Werft delivers the new aidacosma cruise ship
to AIDA Cruises
-
- It has a capacity of 5,228 passengers
-
- Today in the Papenburg shipyard of the German group Meyer
Werft held the ceremony of delivery of the new ship
from AIDAcosma cruise to the company AIDA Cruises that,
through Costa Cruises, it is part of the American group Carnival
Corporation. This is the ninth ship that the German company has
built for AIDA Cruises and, like its twin AIDAnova,
it has a propulsion system powered by liquefied natural gas.
-
- AIDAcosma,of 183 thousand tons of gross tonnage, is
337 meters long and 42 meters wide. The ship can accommodate 5,228
passengers in 2,626 cabins and 1551 crew members. From the end
next February AIDAcosma will be positioned in the
Port of Hamburg, from where it will make cruises of seven
days.
|
