



December 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Meyer Werft delivers the new aidacosma cruise ship to AIDA Cruises

It has a capacity of 5,228 passengers

Today in the Papenburg shipyard of the German group Meyer Werft held the ceremony of delivery of the new ship from AIDAcosma cruise to the company AIDA Cruises that, through Costa Cruises, it is part of the American group Carnival Corporation. This is the ninth ship that the German company has built for AIDA Cruises and, like its twin AIDAnova, it has a propulsion system powered by liquefied natural gas.

AIDAcosma,of 183 thousand tons of gross tonnage, is 337 meters long and 42 meters wide. The ship can accommodate 5,228 passengers in 2,626 cabins and 1551 crew members. From the end next February AIDAcosma will be positioned in the Port of Hamburg, from where it will make cruises of seven days.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail