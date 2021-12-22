|
December 22, 2021
- Maersk to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for 3.6
billions of dollars
-
- The Asian company has about 10 thousand employees
-
- The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
continues its strategy of penetration in the
terrestrial logistics with the acquisition of the entire capital of LF
Logistics Holdings, a logistics company owned by the group
Li & Fung of Hong Kong (78.3% of the capital) and Temasek
Singapore holdings (21.7%). The transaction, which will have a
worth $3.6 billion and will be completed
in 2022, it will be settled entirely by cash. Maersk and LF
Logistics will continue to operate as autonomous companies.
-
- The agreement provides that the activities of Global Freight
Management of LF Logistics remain at Li & Fung and expects
in addition, that the Danish group starts a strategic partnership with Li
& Fung to develop logistics solutions.
-
- "With this initiative - explained Vincent Clerc,
Managing Director of the Ocean & Logistics division of
Maersk - we will increase our storage offer and
distribution and we will respond to the rapidly growing needs of
contract logistics of our customers».
-
- LF Logistics has about 10 thousand employees in 14 countries of the
Asia-Pacific region and has a network of 223 warehouses of the
total capacity of 2.7 million square meters. In 2020
the company recorded a turnover of about 1.3 billion
of dollars and an EBITDA of approximately 235 million
Dollars. For the 2021 financial year, a turnover of one
billion dollars and an EBITDA of 250 million dollars.
