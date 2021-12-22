ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 22, 2021

CULMV, after 13 years stabilized 74 members

The company's workforce will increase to 965

Yesterday evening, at the Port System Authority of the Sea Western Liguria, the comparison between Filt Cgil has ended Fit Cisl Uiltrasporti and Compagnia Unica Paride Batini (CULMV) on employment future of 74 members of the special staff. These are workers who have had a form of contract for over 13 years precarious, but which in practice are an integral part of the workforce of the Company.

Following the agreement, the CULMV by March 31 will have to stabilize the 74 members bringing the staff to 965 units.

"We are - said the secretary general of Filt Cgil Genoa, Enrico Poggi - very satisfied with the agreement reached. From years we are pursuing the path of stabilization and now finally we succeeded: I think for the 74 members and theirs families this will be a special Christmas."

