December 22, 2021
- CULMV, after 13 years stabilized 74 members
- The company's workforce will increase to 965
- Yesterday evening, at the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Liguria, the comparison between Filt Cgil has ended
Fit Cisl Uiltrasporti and Compagnia Unica Paride Batini (CULMV) on
employment future of 74 members of the special staff. These are
workers who have had a form of contract for over 13 years
precarious, but which in practice are an integral part of the workforce
of the Company.
- Following the agreement, the CULMV by March 31
will have to stabilize the 74 members bringing the staff to 965 units.
- "We are - said the secretary general of Filt Cgil
Genoa, Enrico Poggi - very satisfied with the agreement reached. From
years we are pursuing the path of stabilization and now
finally we succeeded: I think for the 74 members and theirs
families this will be a special Christmas."
