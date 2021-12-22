|
December 22, 2021
- Contemporary stopover at the port of Gioia Tauro of two
container ship of almost 24 thousand teu
- The ships are 400 meters long and 61 meters wide
- At the port of Gioia Tauro, two people called at the same time
container ships of 23,656 teu. They are the ships MSC Sixin and MSC
Amelia,arrived last night, that after the loading operations and
unloading today will continue navigation to other ports of call
International. Both container carriers are 400 meters long and
61 wide.
- The two ships are used on the alliance's sea routes
2M shipowner consisting of the two companies Maersk Line and
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). MSC Sixin and MSC
Amelia are used in services between the Far East and
Europe. Starting from Gioia Tauro, the first container ship will sail
direct to Spain, while the MSC Amelia will leave for
the Suez Canal and then the Far East.
