



December 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Contemporary stopover at the port of Gioia Tauro of two container ship of almost 24 thousand teu

The ships are 400 meters long and 61 meters wide

At the port of Gioia Tauro, two people called at the same time container ships of 23,656 teu. They are the ships MSC Sixin and MSC Amelia,arrived last night, that after the loading operations and unloading today will continue navigation to other ports of call International. Both container carriers are 400 meters long and 61 wide.

The two ships are used on the alliance's sea routes 2M shipowner consisting of the two companies Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). MSC Sixin and MSC Amelia are used in services between the Far East and Europe. Starting from Gioia Tauro, the first container ship will sail direct to Spain, while the MSC Amelia will leave for the Suez Canal and then the Far East.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail