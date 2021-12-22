



December 22, 2021

The port authority announces that the average weight of the containers is significantly decreased due to the increase in freight rates

Since the beginning of this year the port of Rotterdam has enlivened fifteen million containers, share of containerized traffic that is the new annual record for the airport as well as for the entire European port, market of which the Dutch port is a historical leader. In 2020 container traffic was result equal to 14.3 million teu.

The Port Authority of Rotterdam has announced that this year the containerized traffic in the port has grown more consistently when counted in terms of 20-foot containers (teu) moved compared to tons in containers handled, specifying that if this is in small part due to the increase in traffic of empty containers, however, it is mainly the result of the substantial decline in average weight of full containers. In recent quarters - he explained the Dutch port authority - the cost of maritime transport containerized has grown considerably and, as a result, is decreased the transport of relatively heavy and low goods value. The authority stated that this effect was more evident with regard to containers for export, but it is was also found in imports.

