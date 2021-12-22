|
|
|
|
December 22, 2021
|
|
- Rotterdam is the first European port to surpass the
share of 15 million containers handled in a year
-
- The port authority announces that the average weight of the containers is
significantly decreased due to the increase in freight rates
-
- Since the beginning of this year the port of Rotterdam has enlivened
fifteen million containers, share of containerized traffic that
is the new annual record for the airport as well as for
the entire European port, market of which the Dutch port
is a historical leader. In 2020 container traffic was
result equal to 14.3 million teu.
-
- The Port Authority of Rotterdam has announced that
this year the containerized traffic in the port has grown
more consistently when counted in terms of
20-foot containers (teu) moved compared to tons
in containers handled, specifying that if this is in
small part due to the increase in traffic of empty containers,
however, it is mainly the result of the substantial decline in
average weight of full containers. In recent quarters - he explained
the Dutch port authority - the cost of maritime transport
containerized has grown considerably and, as a result, is
decreased the transport of relatively heavy and low goods
value. The authority stated that this effect was
more evident with regard to containers for export, but it is
was also found in imports.
-
- The Port Authority has also announced that the current
severe traffic congestion in the port terminals will continue
also in 2022.
|
|