



December 22, 2021

Moscatelli leaves the position of secretary of Assagenti covered for over 25 years

After the mandate expires, he will be replaced by Massimiliano Lily

At the end of this year, at the end of his mandate, the secretary of the Association of Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa (Assagenti), Massimo Moscatelli, will pass the baton to Massimiliano Giglio after having held the position for over 25 years.

"I am honored - said Moscatelli who spent altogether more than 38 years of work in the secretariat of Assagenti - to have represented the categories of agents and Genoese maritime mediators for all these years, having had the privilege to collaborate with as many as 11 different presidents. From this privileged observatory I had the opportunity to be able to contribute to supporting the changes that have affected the companies that represent the association, but also those of our port and the city: we started from the time of the telex for get to those of digitization. The time has come to pass the hand and I do it with serenity, both for how much I managed to give, both also for what I received in this fascinating professional career, wishing Massimiliano just as many satisfactions».

"For me - underlined Giglio on the occasion of his appointment - it is a double satisfaction: to work for my city and do it at the head of one of the so-called "champions" of the blue economy sector. In December I had the opportunity to get to know the members of the Governing Council better, the internal staff and the outgoing secretary with whom we are completing an intense work for the handover». Giglio, a 37-year-old Genoese graduated with honors in economics and port management, has carried out most of his career as vicar secretary at the International Center for Containers Studies (CISCo) where he held roles related to design, training and associative marketing. He also worked for several years of consulting activities on containerized traffic of Italian fruit and vegetables destined for the US market.

The president of Assagenti, Paolo Pessina, on his personal behalf, of the council and all the associates thanked Massimo Moscatelli "For the excellent work and professionalism demonstrated in all these years. Now - he added - we give a warm welcome to Massimiliano Giglio, new secretary, who we are sure he will be able to collect this legacy and bring new life to the association".







