December 22, 2021
- Moscatelli leaves the position of secretary of Assagenti
covered for over 25 years
- After the mandate expires, he will be replaced by Massimiliano
Lily
- At the end of this year, at the end of his mandate, the
secretary of the Association of Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa
(Assagenti), Massimo Moscatelli, will pass the baton to
Massimiliano Giglio after having held the position for over 25 years.
- "I am honored - said Moscatelli who spent
altogether more than 38 years of work in the secretariat of
Assagenti - to have represented the categories of agents and
Genoese maritime mediators for all these years, having had the
privilege to collaborate with as many as 11 different presidents. From this
privileged observatory I had the opportunity to be able to
contribute to supporting the changes that have affected the
companies that represent the association, but also those of our
port and the city: we started from the time of the telex for
get to those of digitization. The time has come
to pass the hand and I do it with serenity, both for how much
I managed to give, both also for what I received in this
fascinating professional career, wishing Massimiliano
just as many satisfactions».
- "For me - underlined Giglio on the occasion of his
appointment - it is a double satisfaction: to work for my
city and do it at the head of one of the so-called "champions"
of the blue economy sector. In December I had
the opportunity to get to know the members of the Governing Council better, the
internal staff and the outgoing secretary with whom we are
completing an intense work for the handover».
Giglio, a 37-year-old Genoese graduated with honors in economics and
port management, has carried out most of his career
as vicar secretary at the International Center for Containers Studies
(CISCo) where he held roles related to design,
training and associative marketing. He also worked for several
years of consulting activities on containerized traffic of
Italian fruit and vegetables destined for the US market.
- The president of Assagenti, Paolo Pessina, on his personal behalf, of the
council and all the associates thanked Massimo Moscatelli
"For the excellent work and professionalism
demonstrated in all these years. Now - he added - we give a
warm welcome to Massimiliano Giglio, new secretary, who
we are sure he will be able to collect this legacy and bring
new life to the association".
