December 22, 2021
- In the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, the finishing touches to the
Princess Discovery
- The new ship will depart for the first cruise on the 27th
March
Discovery Princess, the new cruise ship in
construction in the navalmeccanico plant of Monfalcone of the
Fincantieri, left the shipyard and carried out
successful sea trials. The unit is therefore
back in the basin for the execution of further refinements
external and internal to be delivered soon to the
Princess Cruises company of the Carnival Corporation group in sight
of the ship's first cruise scheduled for March 27 from the port
of Los Angeles.
- The Discovery Princess,which has a capacity to
3,600 passengers, is the sixth and last new construction of the
class "Royal".
