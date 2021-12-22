



December 22, 2021

Original news In the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, the finishing touches to the Princess Discovery

The new ship will depart for the first cruise on the 27th March

Discovery Princess, the new cruise ship in construction in the navalmeccanico plant of Monfalcone of the Fincantieri, left the shipyard and carried out successful sea trials. The unit is therefore back in the basin for the execution of further refinements external and internal to be delivered soon to the Princess Cruises company of the Carnival Corporation group in sight of the ship's first cruise scheduled for March 27 from the port of Los Angeles.

The Discovery Princess,which has a capacity to 3,600 passengers, is the sixth and last new construction of the class "Royal".









