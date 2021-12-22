|
December 22, 2021
|
|
- Today the Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina &
C. celebrated his centenary. Founded in 1921 by
Commander Ignazio Messina, under the guidance of the Messina family
the shipping company has also developed in the
logistics and ports sectors and is now controlled
from the Messina and Gais family branches through the Messina Spa Group and the
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group through Marinvest Srl.
-
- The company, always based in Genoa, occupies over a thousand
direct employees and is a leader in maritime transport
international liner through a specialized fleet of ships
ro-ro container carriers, manages the IMT port terminal in Genoa and
an extensive logistics network that operates in Italy but also in the countries
located on the north-south axis of maritime traffic in which the
company is market leader.
-
- The ceremony celebrating the centenary, which was designed and
designed in Genoa with very different modalities, it is
carried out instead in streaming connection to comply with the measures
covid prevention. However, it was also held in presence
at the registered office in the presence of the mayor of Genoa, Marco
Bucci, of the president of the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini, of the commander in
second of the port of Genoa, Giovanni Stella representing the
Rear Admiral Sergio Liardo. and the Deputy Director of the Chaplains
del Lavoro, Don Gianpiero Carzino, and in streaming connection with
the participation of shareholders, directors,
employees and numerous former collaborators. With this traditional
corporate event the top management of the company wanted
thank the women and men who contributed to the
development of the company and who still work for the company
which records a very high "loyalty" rate.
