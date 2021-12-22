



December 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Today the shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. has celebrated its centenary

In-person and streaming event

Today the Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. celebrated his centenary. Founded in 1921 by Commander Ignazio Messina, under the guidance of the Messina family the shipping company has also developed in the logistics and ports sectors and is now controlled from the Messina and Gais family branches through the Messina Spa Group and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group through Marinvest Srl.

The company, always based in Genoa, occupies over a thousand direct employees and is a leader in maritime transport international liner through a specialized fleet of ships ro-ro container carriers, manages the IMT port terminal in Genoa and an extensive logistics network that operates in Italy but also in the countries located on the north-south axis of maritime traffic in which the company is market leader.

The ceremony celebrating the centenary, which was designed and designed in Genoa with very different modalities, it is carried out instead in streaming connection to comply with the measures covid prevention. However, it was also held in presence at the registered office in the presence of the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, of the president of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini, of the commander in second of the port of Genoa, Giovanni Stella representing the Rear Admiral Sergio Liardo. and the Deputy Director of the Chaplains del Lavoro, Don Gianpiero Carzino, and in streaming connection with the participation of shareholders, directors, employees and numerous former collaborators. With this traditional corporate event the top management of the company wanted thank the women and men who contributed to the development of the company and who still work for the company which records a very high "loyalty" rate.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec