



December 22, 2021

Original news Renewed the national contract of the Fire Guards

It will be valid from 2021 to 2023

The national contract of the Fire Guards was renewed. Specifying that the agreement signed with the Association National Fire Guards (Angaf) concerns about a thousand workers who deal with security especially in ports, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced that the ccnl, expired in December 2020, will be valid for three years from 2021 to 2023 and provides increase at full capacity of 75 euros at the sixth level and a "one tantum" for 2021 equal to 450 euros.

The trade unions have pointed out that these are an important and valuable result for this important category which guarantees safety on the docks and which also obtains a marked improvement in the minimum guaranteed paid days that they go from 18 to 20. Expected with the renewal - specified Filt, Fit and Uilt - also the introduction of an economic coverage that will cover any contractual holiday periods of upcoming renewals to the extent of 40% of recorded inflation in the previous year and by 60% from the sixth month.

It is - the unions finally pointed out - a renewal contractual that "lays the foundations for a strengthening of this contractual discipline in defense of the continuous attacks deriving from parallel contracts with significantly more protections and rights Weak. Now the word goes to the workers for approval the hypothesis of renewal'.







