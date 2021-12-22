|
|
|
|
December 22, 2021
|
|
- Renewed the national contract of the Fire Guards
-
- It will be valid from 2021 to 2023
-
- The national contract of the Fire Guards was
renewed. Specifying that the agreement signed with the Association
National Fire Guards (Angaf) concerns about a thousand workers
who deal with security especially in ports, Filt Cgil, Fit
Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced that the ccnl, expired in December
2020, will be valid for three years from 2021 to 2023 and provides
increase at full capacity of 75 euros at the sixth level and a "one
tantum" for 2021 equal to 450 euros.
-
- The trade unions have pointed out that these are
an important and valuable result for this important category
which guarantees safety on the docks and which also obtains a
marked improvement in the minimum guaranteed paid days that
they go from 18 to 20. Expected with the renewal - specified Filt,
Fit and Uilt - also the introduction of an economic coverage that
will cover any contractual holiday periods
of upcoming renewals to the extent of 40% of recorded inflation
in the previous year and by 60% from the sixth month.
-
- It is - the unions finally pointed out - a renewal
contractual that "lays the foundations for a strengthening of this
contractual discipline in defense of the continuous attacks deriving from
parallel contracts with significantly more protections and rights
Weak. Now the word goes to the workers for approval
the hypothesis of renewal'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail