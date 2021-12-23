|
|
|
|
December 23, 2021
|
|
- Established the Single Administrative Desk of the AdSP of the
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
-
- It is connected to the CalabriaSUAP digital platform
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has established the Sportello Unico Amministrativo
(SUA) provided for by art. 15 bis of Law 84/94. The Port Authority
recalled that this is a strategic objective indicated by the
Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility
whereas the Presidents of the Port Authorities are required to
reach by 31 December and whose objective is that
to ensure the digitalisation of administrative procedures
port authorities.
-
- From next January, therefore, the access permissions to the
ports within the district of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian and the registration in the register provided for by art. 68
of the Navigation Code must be forwarded,
compulsorily and exclusively, through the One-Stop Shop
Administrative of the entity connected to the digital platform of
CalabriaSUAP, thanks to the institutional synergy of the AdSP with the
Calabria Region and Fincalabra.
|
