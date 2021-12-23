



December 23, 2021

Original news Established the Single Administrative Desk of the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas

It is connected to the CalabriaSUAP digital platform

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Meridionale e Ionio has established the Sportello Unico Amministrativo (SUA) provided for by art. 15 bis of Law 84/94. The Port Authority recalled that this is a strategic objective indicated by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility whereas the Presidents of the Port Authorities are required to reach by 31 December and whose objective is that to ensure the digitalisation of administrative procedures port authorities.

From next January, therefore, the access permissions to the ports within the district of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian and the registration in the register provided for by art. 68 of the Navigation Code must be forwarded, compulsorily and exclusively, through the One-Stop Shop Administrative of the entity connected to the digital platform of CalabriaSUAP, thanks to the institutional synergy of the AdSP with the Calabria Region and Fincalabra.







