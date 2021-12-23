|
December 23, 2021
- Fincantieri delivers a ninth cruise ship to Viking
- Signed with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
a construction loan "sustainability linked"
- Fincantieri, in its own shipyard Vard Søviknes in
Norway, delivered to Viking the Viking Octantis,the
before two expedition cruise units for the company.
This is the ninth cruise ship delivered this year by
Italian navalmechanical group.
- Viking Octantis, like its twin Viking Polaris
to be delivered next year, it can accommodate 378 passengers in
189 cabins. The units are certified "Polar"
Class 6" for expeditions to the polar regions, and have
dimensions such that you can navigate in remote areas and in the San River
Lorenzo, maintaining superior handling and stability
even with rough seas.
- Fincantieri recalled that it had started its relationship with
Viking in 2012, giving confidence to the shipping company that
entered the ocean cruise market as
start-up. From the first order of two ships, today the collaboration has
reached 20 units in total, including Viking Octantis,
Viking Polaris and options. This is an absolute record,
the largest number of units ordered by a single owner to
a builder. Nine other units, including those optional,
they will take to the sea from Italian establishments in the coming years.
- Meanwhile, Fincantieri, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Division
Investment Banking) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have
perfected a "sustainability linked" construction loan
for a maximum amount of EUR 300 million. Explaining that you
this is the first operation of this kind for the company
navalmeccanica, Fincantieri has announced that the proceeds will be
intended to cover the financial needs related to construction
of a cruise ship to be delivered in 2023.
- The financing is defined as "sustainability linked"
since it is linked to the achievement of three specific
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
present in Fincantieri's 2018-2022 Sustainability Plan:
efficient management of energy consumption, sustainability
of the supply chain and employee training. Based
whether or not these objectives have been achieved, the agreement provides for a
upward or downward mechanism of the cost of financing for
Fincantieri, calculated according to a symmetrical grid at maturity
of the operation. Fincantieri has specified that, in the light
of the progress of the construction work of the ship, provides for
partial use of "sustainability" funding
linked" by the end of 2021.
