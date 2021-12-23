



December 23, 2021

Signed with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti a construction loan "sustainability linked"

Fincantieri, in its own shipyard Vard Søviknes in Norway, delivered to Viking the Viking Octantis,the before two expedition cruise units for the company. This is the ninth cruise ship delivered this year by Italian navalmechanical group.

Viking Octantis, like its twin Viking Polaris to be delivered next year, it can accommodate 378 passengers in 189 cabins. The units are certified "Polar" Class 6" for expeditions to the polar regions, and have dimensions such that you can navigate in remote areas and in the San River Lorenzo, maintaining superior handling and stability even with rough seas.

Fincantieri recalled that it had started its relationship with Viking in 2012, giving confidence to the shipping company that entered the ocean cruise market as start-up. From the first order of two ships, today the collaboration has reached 20 units in total, including Viking Octantis, Viking Polaris and options. This is an absolute record, the largest number of units ordered by a single owner to a builder. Nine other units, including those optional, they will take to the sea from Italian establishments in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Fincantieri, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Division Investment Banking) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have perfected a "sustainability linked" construction loan for a maximum amount of EUR 300 million. Explaining that you this is the first operation of this kind for the company navalmeccanica, Fincantieri has announced that the proceeds will be intended to cover the financial needs related to construction of a cruise ship to be delivered in 2023.

The financing is defined as "sustainability linked" since it is linked to the achievement of three specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) present in Fincantieri's 2018-2022 Sustainability Plan: efficient management of energy consumption, sustainability of the supply chain and employee training. Based whether or not these objectives have been achieved, the agreement provides for a upward or downward mechanism of the cost of financing for Fincantieri, calculated according to a symmetrical grid at maturity of the operation. Fincantieri has specified that, in the light of the progress of the construction work of the ship, provides for partial use of "sustainability" funding linked" by the end of 2021.







