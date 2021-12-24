|
December 24, 2021
- Gone deserted the call for the relaunch of the former freight yard
by Lecce Surbo
-
- Bellanova: a setback but not the end word
-
- No proposal has been received for the revival of the former
Lecce Surbo freight yard. The call for tenders for the sale of the pole
Lecce logistics, published last August 12 by Sistemi Urbani
of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group with a deadline set for
last Wednesday with a base selling price of 1.6 million
of euros for the purchase of the area of over 85 thousand square meters, not
has aroused the interest of the market.
-
- For the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
sustainable, Teresa Bellanova, and the Apulian regional councilor to the
Economic development, Alessandro Delli Noci, this should not
stop the initiative for the relaunch of the logistics hub. "We take
act - commented Bellanova - that evidently the conditions for
a positive response, which also the meeting promoted in Confindustria
last September he had given a glimpse, they did not
determined as we hoped". However - he specified
the deputy minister - "I continue to consider the relaunch of
that infrastructure is a strategic hub at the service of the system
productive and economic of Puglia and more generally of the
Noon'.
-
- "I consider it - continued Bellanova - a joke
of arrest but not the end word on a relaunch strategy
infrastructural that, all the more so in the light of the actions
provided for in the PNRR, of the five billion allocated in the Law of
Balance sheet to the Adriatic line Lecce-Bologna, of the redefinition
of the TEN-T maps proposed by the European Commission, of the Decree
Zes, must obviously find new life. For this reason, immediately after
the Christmas break, we will schedule a meeting with the FSI group,
Urban Systems and the Puglia Region for an evaluation and a
sharing on the path of relaunch».
