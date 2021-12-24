



December 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Gone deserted the call for the relaunch of the former freight yard by Lecce Surbo

Bellanova: a setback but not the end word

No proposal has been received for the revival of the former Lecce Surbo freight yard. The call for tenders for the sale of the pole Lecce logistics, published last August 12 by Sistemi Urbani of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group with a deadline set for last Wednesday with a base selling price of 1.6 million of euros for the purchase of the area of over 85 thousand square meters, not has aroused the interest of the market.

For the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility sustainable, Teresa Bellanova, and the Apulian regional councilor to the Economic development, Alessandro Delli Noci, this should not stop the initiative for the relaunch of the logistics hub. "We take act - commented Bellanova - that evidently the conditions for a positive response, which also the meeting promoted in Confindustria last September he had given a glimpse, they did not determined as we hoped". However - he specified the deputy minister - "I continue to consider the relaunch of that infrastructure is a strategic hub at the service of the system productive and economic of Puglia and more generally of the Noon'.

"I consider it - continued Bellanova - a joke of arrest but not the end word on a relaunch strategy infrastructural that, all the more so in the light of the actions provided for in the PNRR, of the five billion allocated in the Law of Balance sheet to the Adriatic line Lecce-Bologna, of the redefinition of the TEN-T maps proposed by the European Commission, of the Decree Zes, must obviously find new life. For this reason, immediately after the Christmas break, we will schedule a meeting with the FSI group, Urban Systems and the Puglia Region for an evaluation and a sharing on the path of relaunch».







