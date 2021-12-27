|
December 27, 2021
- Ten Chinese companies in the shipping sector have established
China Ocean Engineering Equipment Technology
Development Co. which will be active mainly in the sector
research and development of equipment and plant engineering for
the offshore industry with the aim of increasing competitiveness
of China in this market.
- China Ocean Engineering will have a share capital of 20
billion yuan ($3.1 billion), including $38 billion
yuan contributed by the Chinese shipbuilding group China State
Shipbuilding Corporation, which will hold 19% of the capital
of the new company, and 18 billion from each of the others
partners who will each own shares equal to 9% of the capital. The
nine other shareholders of China Ocean Engineering are the group
China COSCO Shipping Corporation, CIMC Offshore
Engineering of China International Marine Containers Group (Group)
Co. (CIMC), China National Oil and Energy Groups
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation
(Sinopec), China National Offshore Oil Corporation CNOOC), China
Merchants Investment Development Co. (CMID) of China Group
Merchants Group, la CRRC Group Co., la China Communications
Construction Group (CCCG) and Shanghai State-owned Capital
Investment Co. (SSCI).
