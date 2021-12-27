|
December 27, 2021
- The reliability of the schedules of the
containerized shipping companies
-
- In 2021 it remained within the range of 33%-40%
-
- The reliability of scheduling dates of
departure and arrival of container ships in world ports, which is
started to precipitate starting from the summer of 2020, it is
still very scarce. This was highlighted by Sea-Intelligence, a company
Danish analysing the transport sector
containerized maritime, which in the latest publication of its
"Global Liner Performance" report explained that a
November 2021 the reliability of the schedules is
decreased by -0.6 percentage points month on month having been found
equal to 33.6% and therefore - specified Sea-Intellingence -
keeping within the 33%-40% range that characterized the entire
2021. The report, which analyzes the reliability of schedules
covering 34 different sea routes on which more than 60 operate
carriers, specifies that in November 2021 the level of reliability
year-on-year decrease of -16.4 points
Percentages.
-
- Sea-Intelligence has also specified that among the top 14
worldwide carriers, in November 2021 the schedules of the company of
Navigation Maersk Lines were again the most
reliable, with a reliability of 46.3%, followed by those
of hamburg süd of the Maersk group with 40.4%. Following the
shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) with
schedule reliability of between 30% and 40% and
so five maritime carriers with a reliability of
20-30% and the remaining six carriers with a reliability of
ship departure schedule of less than 20%, including
the Taiwanese Evergreen that last month showed reliability
of the lowest schedule and equal to 11.8%.
