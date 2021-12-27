



December 27, 2021

In 2021 it remained within the range of 33%-40%

The reliability of scheduling dates of departure and arrival of container ships in world ports, which is started to precipitate starting from the summer of 2020, it is still very scarce. This was highlighted by Sea-Intelligence, a company Danish analysing the transport sector containerized maritime, which in the latest publication of its "Global Liner Performance" report explained that a November 2021 the reliability of the schedules is decreased by -0.6 percentage points month on month having been found equal to 33.6% and therefore - specified Sea-Intellingence - keeping within the 33%-40% range that characterized the entire 2021. The report, which analyzes the reliability of schedules covering 34 different sea routes on which more than 60 operate carriers, specifies that in November 2021 the level of reliability year-on-year decrease of -16.4 points Percentages.

Sea-Intelligence has also specified that among the top 14 worldwide carriers, in November 2021 the schedules of the company of Navigation Maersk Lines were again the most reliable, with a reliability of 46.3%, followed by those of hamburg süd of the Maersk group with 40.4%. Following the shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) with schedule reliability of between 30% and 40% and so five maritime carriers with a reliability of 20-30% and the remaining six carriers with a reliability of ship departure schedule of less than 20%, including the Taiwanese Evergreen that last month showed reliability of the lowest schedule and equal to 11.8%.









