



December 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Activated the Single Administrative Desk of the ports of the Strait

Within the next few months through the system will be all administrative and authorization procedures have been carried out

Today the Port System Authority of the Strait, on the its own website, has activated the Sportello Unico Amministrativo (SUA) of the institution in the framework of the procedures for the complete digitization of the administrative activity envisaged in the Three-year Operational Plan 2020-2022. The new platform is the only interface for administrative procedures and authorizations concerning the economic activities of the subjects deputies to operate in the ports of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline managed by the AdSP. In addition, when fully operational, the application that supports the SUA will allow the management of the information and document exchange with all the other bodies involved in the proceedings by reducing the time of acquisition of opinions and then release of the measure final.

At the moment on the SUA are active the proceedings relating to the issue, renewal or renunciation of state concessions, the requests of substitution and variation to the content of the concession, registration or renewal in the register pursuant to art. 68 C.d.N. and the issue of authorisations for port operations. In the first months next year the system will be extended to all others procedures thus abandoning the traditional management paper of the practices.

"THE SUA - underlined the President of the Authority of Sistema Portuale, Mario Mega - begins the journey, promised in the POT, to start the complete digitization of the AdSP of the Strait for the benefit of our users and operators and with the aim of speeding up the authorization procedures as well as increase the transparency of administrative activities. The we do in full compliance with the terms established by the Ministry vigilant but already going further with an approach immediately oriented to what will be the ASTRA system and that is the IT platform that will assist in the future both the administrative activities of the institution that operational management of ports. The SUA application has been developed according to the AgID guidelines and in compliance with the Administration Code Digital and immediately will allow users to have their own digital file in which they will be stored and made available all the practices and information concerning the its relationship with the AdSP. All data will flow into our cloud, where they will be stored in total safety, ready to be also used for the activation of back office services in addition to and for management control. To this application will be added soon also what we are developing together with the University of Messina for the monitoring of the access flows of the vehicles heavy at the landing of Tremestieri that will allow to provide to hauliers real-time monitoring services of queues and waiting times. We are at the beginning of a journey - ha concluded Mega - which will see us strongly engaged in coming years to increase the level of digitalization of our ports necessary to provide quality services ensuring the implementation of one of the pillars of the European and national development for which they have been planned specific actions in the NRP also for port systems'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail