December 27, 2021
- Activated the Single Administrative Desk of the ports of the
Strait
- Within the next few months through the system will be
all administrative and authorization procedures have been carried out
- Today the Port System Authority of the Strait, on the
its own website, has activated the Sportello Unico Amministrativo
(SUA) of the institution in the framework of the procedures for the complete
digitization of the administrative activity envisaged in the
Three-year Operational Plan 2020-2022. The new platform is
the only interface for administrative procedures and
authorizations concerning the economic activities of the subjects
deputies to operate in the ports of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri,
Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline managed by the AdSP.
In addition, when fully operational, the application that supports the SUA will allow
the management of the information and document exchange with all the
other bodies involved in the proceedings by reducing the time of
acquisition of opinions and then release of the measure
final.
- At the moment on the SUA are active the proceedings relating to the
issue, renewal or renunciation of state concessions, the requests of
substitution and variation to the content of the concession,
registration or renewal in the register pursuant to art. 68 C.d.N. and the
issue of authorisations for port operations. In the first months
next year the system will be extended to all others
procedures thus abandoning the traditional management
paper of the practices.
- "THE SUA - underlined the President of the Authority
of Sistema Portuale, Mario Mega - begins the journey,
promised in the POT, to start the complete digitization of the AdSP
of the Strait for the benefit of our users and operators and with
the aim of speeding up the authorization procedures as well as
increase the transparency of administrative activities. The
we do in full compliance with the terms established by the Ministry
vigilant but already going further with an approach immediately
oriented to what will be the ASTRA system and that is the
IT platform that will assist in the future both the
administrative activities of the institution that operational management
of ports. The SUA application has been developed according to the
AgID guidelines and in compliance with the Administration Code
Digital and immediately will allow users to
have their own digital file in which they will be stored and
made available all the practices and information concerning the
its relationship with the AdSP. All data will flow into our cloud,
where they will be stored in total safety, ready to be
also used for the activation of back office services in addition to
and for management control. To this application will be added
soon also what we are developing together with the University
of Messina for the monitoring of the access flows of the vehicles
heavy at the landing of Tremestieri that will allow to provide
to hauliers real-time monitoring services of
queues and waiting times. We are at the beginning of a journey - ha
concluded Mega - which will see us strongly engaged in
coming years to increase the level of digitalization of
our ports necessary to provide quality services
ensuring the implementation of one of the pillars of the
European and national development for which they have been planned
specific actions in the NRP also for port systems'.
