



December 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Groupe Gorgé'French submits a non-existent tender binding to acquire the iXblue

The high-tech company operates in the maritime sectors, defence, hydrography and drones

The industrial group French Groupe Gorgé presented a non-binding offer to acquire the high-tech company iXblue whose activities in the maritime, defence, of hydrography and drones - explained the transalpine company - are complementary to those of ECA Group, a subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé which specialises in the autonomous robotics. A merger - specified the group French - could generate very significant synergies.

Groupe Gorgé has also specified that to carry out the acquisition would not result in a capital increase, and the operation would be carried out by a new holding company constitution that would also have the property of ECA that the would be awarded by Groupe Gorgé. The holding company would dispose of funds contributed by an investor and raised through recourse to debt.







