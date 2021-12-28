|
|
December 28, 2021
|
|
- Groupe Gorgé'French submits a non-existent tender
binding to acquire the iXblue
-
- The high-tech company operates in the maritime sectors,
defence, hydrography and drones
-
- The industrial group French Groupe Gorgé presented
a non-binding offer to acquire the high-tech company
iXblue whose activities in the maritime, defence,
of hydrography and drones - explained the transalpine company -
are complementary to those of ECA Group, a subsidiary of
Groupe Gorgé which specialises in the
autonomous robotics. A merger - specified the group French -
could generate very significant synergies.
-
- Groupe Gorgé has also specified that to carry out
the acquisition would not result in a capital increase, and
the operation would be carried out by a new holding company
constitution that would also have the property of ECA that the
would be awarded by Groupe Gorgé. The holding company would dispose
of funds contributed by an investor and raised through recourse
to debt.
|
