



December 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Israeli missile attack on the Syrian port of Lattakia

Container storage areas affected

The Syrian government denounced that shortly after three o'clock morning the Israeli occupation forces would have launched a missile attack that would have hit the storage areas of the container of the port of Lattakia. The new action against the airport port follows the one implemented last December 7 and would have caused fires and damage much greater than those caused 21 days ago.

The Syrian port has long been in the sights of the authorities Israelis who consider it a point of passage of weapons and ammunition destined for Iran and the Lebanese militias of Hezbollah that fight alongside the armed forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail