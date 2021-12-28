Israeli missile attack on the Syrian port of
Lattakia
Container storage areas affected
The Syrian government denounced that shortly after three o'clock
morning the Israeli occupation forces would have launched a
missile attack that would have hit the storage areas of the
container of the port of Lattakia. The new action against the airport
port follows the one implemented last December 7 and would have caused
fires and damage much greater than those caused 21
days ago.
The Syrian port has long been in the sights of the authorities
Israelis who consider it a point of passage of weapons and ammunition
destined for Iran and the Lebanese militias of Hezbollah that
fight alongside the armed forces of Syrian President Bashar
Assad.