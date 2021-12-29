|
December 29, 2021
- At COSCO Shipping Bulk 60% of COSCO's capital
Shipping (Singapore)
- The Singapore-based company has a fleet of three
bulk carrier Supramax
- COSCO Shipping International (Singapore) Co., company
listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange which is controlled by the group
Chinese shipowner China COSCO Shipping Corporation which owns it
53.3% of the capital, sold 60% of the company's capital
wholly owned subsidiary COSCO Shipping (Singapore) to COSCO
(H.K.) Shipping Co., a company in turn entirely
controlled by COSCO Shipping Bulk, an entire company
owned by the same group China COSCO Shipping
Corporation. The transaction is valued at $42.4 million.
- The share capital of COSCO Shipping (Singapore) is
now 40% owned by COSCO Shipping International (Singapore)
Co. and 60% (52.6 million shares) from COSCO (H.K.) Shipping
Co.
- COSCO Shipping (Singapore) has a fleet of three bulk carriers
Supramax of the median age of 16 years. The Singapore-based company
explained that the reduced size of the COSCO Shipping fleet
(Singapore) has so far limited its ability to compete
effectively in the market and the transaction now allows the company
to find the resources and capabilities necessary to develop and
expand further.
