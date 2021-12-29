|
December 29, 2021
- Seoul believes that this is not the time for the state to
exit the capital of HMM
- Moon: "Our role is to make the goose
strong so that it can continue to lay golden eggs»
- Now is not the time to privatize HMM. The
South Korean's leading container shipping company has
as its reference shareholder the State Development Bank
Korea Development Bank (KDB), which holds 25% of the capital, and
is also owned with over 3% of the capital by Korean
Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), the public company whose
The mission is to promote economic development by increasing the
competitiveness of South Korean maritime transport, society
which was established in 2017 following the traumatic
bankruptcy of the South Korean shipping company Hanjin Shipping
occurred the previous year.
- That the State should not leave capital at this time
of the HMM said the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries of
Seoul, Seong-Hyeok Moon, who, specifying to trust that the day
in which HMM can become independent comes soon, has
explained that this is not the time to sell. The
statement of the minister came to silence the voices of those who
in Korea urges the exit of public shareholders from HMM, now
that the company is benefiting from the phase of exceptional growth
the financial results of shipping companies which
operate in the containerized transport segment.
- Remembering that the current positive phase comes after a decade
very negative for the maritime sector lasted until last
Year, Minister Moon pointed out that the current boom is
one of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and congestion
harbours. Now - he specified - "our role is that
to make the goose strong so that it can continue to lay eggs
of gold".
- Moon also recalled that next January 12 is in
schedule a new meeting of the Korea Fair Trade Commission
focusing on the level of freight rates applied by the
national and foreign containerized navigation, meeting that will follow
that of last May when the KFTC had proposed
the imposition of penalties of up to 800 billion won (673 million
dollars) to 23 shipping companies, including HMM, for having
agreed from 2003 to 2018 the level of transport prices
maritime. Fines - recalled Minister Moon - which in the opinion of the
Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries shall not be imposed in
how much at that time the shipowners had practiced levels of
freight rates lower than those initially agreed with chargers and
Freight forwarders.
