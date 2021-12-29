|
- Meeting between the leaders of the AdSP Ligure Orientale and the
Tarros group
- Discussion on the development plans of the port of La Spezia and
of the Gulf Terminal
- The President and the Secretary-General of the
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva and
Francesco di Sarcina, met the president of the group
Tarros, Alberto Musso, with the aim of discussing the plans of
development of the port of La Spezia and in particular of the Terminal of the
Golfo, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Tarros Group
which manages the homonymous terminal for containers and other miscellaneous goods
in the port of call of La Spezia. At the end of the meeting, which
had the aim of defining the future path and sharing the
next activities to be carried out jointly by
AdSP and Tarros, it has been announced that it will soon
formalized a new agreement between the parties and defined a
chronoprogram.
- "The Gulf Terminal, with its traffic concentrated on
inframediterranean lines - explained Sommariva at the end
of the meeting - represents for the port of La Spezia a great
patrimony. In the coming weeks we will establish with Tarros the stages
for future investments and traffic prospects. These are
another fundamental element for the future of our airport».
"This meeting - commented Alberto Musso - has placed the
bases for planning the next fundamental interventions for the
growth of the Gulf Terminal thus contributing to the
organic development of the port of La Spezia. Soon it will be
the new railway connection within our
terminal, operation that accelerates the sustainable path of the port of
La Spezia».
