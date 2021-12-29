



December 29, 2021

Original news Meeting between the leaders of the AdSP Ligure Orientale and the Tarros group

Discussion on the development plans of the port of La Spezia and of the Gulf Terminal

The President and the Secretary-General of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva and Francesco di Sarcina, met the president of the group Tarros, Alberto Musso, with the aim of discussing the plans of development of the port of La Spezia and in particular of the Terminal of the Golfo, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Tarros Group which manages the homonymous terminal for containers and other miscellaneous goods in the port of call of La Spezia. At the end of the meeting, which had the aim of defining the future path and sharing the next activities to be carried out jointly by AdSP and Tarros, it has been announced that it will soon formalized a new agreement between the parties and defined a chronoprogram.

"The Gulf Terminal, with its traffic concentrated on inframediterranean lines - explained Sommariva at the end of the meeting - represents for the port of La Spezia a great patrimony. In the coming weeks we will establish with Tarros the stages for future investments and traffic prospects. These are another fundamental element for the future of our airport». "This meeting - commented Alberto Musso - has placed the bases for planning the next fundamental interventions for the growth of the Gulf Terminal thus contributing to the organic development of the port of La Spezia. Soon it will be the new railway connection within our terminal, operation that accelerates the sustainable path of the port of La Spezia».







