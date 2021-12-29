



December 29, 2021

Original news Wan Hai Lines' fleet continues to be strengthened

Buy two container ships and rent two more

The rapid expansion of the container fleet continues of the Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines (WHL). In the second half alone this month the company announced the acquisition of a ship from 1.774 teu of the Singaporean Sinsa Shipping for 39.0 million dollars, the rental for 3.25 years of a 2,220 container carrier teu of global ship lease (Marshall Islands) with an investment of 43.5 million dollars, the charter for 3.17 years of a ship from 2,741 teu of the CV SIX (Isle of Man) with an investment of 42.3 millions of dollars and, finally, the acquisition of a container carrier from 2.535 teu of the Panamanian Lucretia Shipping for 46,5 million Dollars.









