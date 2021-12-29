|
December 29, 2021
- Wan Hai Lines' fleet continues to be strengthened
- Buy two container ships and rent two more
- The rapid expansion of the container fleet continues
of the Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines (WHL). In the second half alone
this month the company announced the acquisition of a ship
from 1.774 teu of the Singaporean Sinsa Shipping for 39.0 million
dollars, the rental for 3.25 years of a 2,220 container carrier
teu of global ship lease (Marshall Islands) with an investment of
43.5 million dollars, the charter for 3.17 years of a ship from
2,741 teu of the CV SIX (Isle of Man) with an investment of 42.3
millions of dollars and, finally, the acquisition of a container carrier
from 2.535 teu of the Panamanian Lucretia Shipping for 46,5 million
Dollars.