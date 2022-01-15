|
|
|
|
January 11, 2022
|
|
- The German shipbuilding company MV Werften presented
bankruptcy petition
-
- VSM calls for a change of ownership and
diversification of the company's business model
-
- The future of the navalmeccanica company is gloomy
German MV Werften of Wismar, which in recent days has returned
at the heart of the debate of the institutions of the Länder of the
Mecklenburg-Pomerania to which the Chinese Genting Hong Kong,
owner of the shipbuilding company, she had
recent days ordered to disburse the funds necessary to guarantee
liquidity and thus to ensure the continuation of the
activity
(
of 3
January 2022).
-
- Yesterday MV Werften filed for bankruptcy with the
Schewerin District Court. The news was
learned with dismay from the government of Mecklenburg-Pomerania: "this
- said the Minister for Economy, Infrastructure, Tourism and
work, Reinhard Meyer - it's a sad day for the industry
Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian Sea. The instance of
Failure is bad news for all employees of
Wismar, Rostock and Stralsund and also for the numerous suppliers in the
country. The bankruptcy petition - noted Meyer - represents a
serious setback for the shipyard of the
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It is - he underlined - of
a state industrial center and the future of about two thousand employees
direct of the company'.
-
- In view of the appointment of an insolvency administrator, Meyer has
specified that "the government has repeatedly made it clear that it will
everything that is legally possible and economically
reasonable to ensure the future of MV Werften. We are - ha
specified - still engaged in this direction. Objective
of the bankruptcy administration is to resolve the
situation of MV Werften. In view of the solutions for the
continuation of activities and for the future of employees -
confirmed Meyer - the State is ready to provide an adequate
support. It is important to continue working together with the
challenges that await us in the coming days. It's not about - it has
specified the minister referring to the difficult negotiations between
the company and the Länder - to blame each other. We
interested in constructive solutions in the interest of employees'.
-
- Commenting on the negative turn taken by the MV Werften affair, the
Verband für Schiffbau und Meerestechnik (VSM), the association
of the German shipyards, highlighted the importance of
ensure the maintenance of the four shipyard sites
of the company on the Baltic Sea and in Bremerhaven as part of a
change of ownership. 'The German shipbuilding industry
- underlined the association in a note - can no longer
afford a further loss of this magnitude. Industry
Maritime is facing a great upheaval. The entire fleet
must be converted to climate neutrality, the
offshore renewable energy production must be
massively expanded and infrastructure needs to be built
for sustainable fuels and for the capture and storage of
carbon. This will require considerable
production capacity by the maritime industry. In
this context - noted the VSM - failure can
also prove to be an opportunity, given that the road is now
free for other market segments and for other models of
business'. The association in this regard has referred to
the focus on the cruise ship segment that has so far
characterized the business strategy of MV Werften, strategy
abruptly held back by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic».
-
- The Association of German Shipyards concluded by
call on politicians to create conditions quickly
so that the German economy can grasp these
opportunity.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail