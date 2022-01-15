



January 11, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2021 the traffic of cruises and ferries in the port of Genoa recorded recoveries of +217.6% and +40.5%

A further rise is expected in 2022

Although still well below the volume of traffic registered in 2019 before the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its activities, in 2021 the flow of passengers through the Genoese port terminals managed by Stazioni Marittime has shown a clear recovery compared to the collapse of the -62.3% of passenger traffic charged in 2020 and generated by a contraction of -90.3% in the cruise sector and -44.9% in that of ferries.

Last year the traffic has marked a rise of +58.0% 2.09 million passengers were handled, of which 416 thousand cruise passengers (+217.6%) - including 228 thousand as home ports (+183.6%) and 188 thousand in transit (+271.6%) - and 1.68 million passengers of the ferries (+40.5%). In 2021 the ferry docks at the port of the Ligurian capital, moreover, have generated a traffic of 634 thousand passenger cars (+40.5%), 39 thousand motorcycles (+51.0%) and 2.16 million linear meters of commercial rolling stock (+23.9%). Maritime Stations announced that in 2021 ferry traffic with Sardinia grew by about 253 thousand passengers compared to 2020, the one with Sicily of about 49 thousand, the traffic with Corsica of about 11 thousand passengers and the one with North Africa of about 171 thousand.

Stazioni Marittime has specified that for 2022, also in reason for the ongoing pandemic resurgence due also to the variants, it is still difficult to make predictions, but the hope - specified the company - is that the trend of the campaign vaccination and the gradual relaxation of government measures allow a progressive return to the mobility of people and therefore to a resumption of tourist flows, with an increase in ferry traffic around +15% and a movement of 800 thousand cruise passengers.











