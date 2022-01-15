|
January 11, 2022
|
|
- In 2021 the traffic of cruises and ferries in the port
of Genoa recorded recoveries of +217.6% and +40.5%
-
- A further rise is expected in 2022
-
- Although still well below the volume of traffic
registered in 2019 before the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic
on its activities, in 2021 the flow of passengers
through the Genoese port terminals managed by Stazioni
Marittime has shown a clear recovery compared to the collapse of the
-62.3% of passenger traffic charged in 2020 and generated by
a contraction of -90.3% in the cruise sector and -44.9%
in that of ferries.
-
- Last year the traffic has marked a rise of +58.0%
2.09 million passengers were handled, of which 416 thousand
cruise passengers (+217.6%) - including 228 thousand as home ports (+183.6%) and
188 thousand in transit (+271.6%) - and 1.68 million passengers of the
ferries (+40.5%). In 2021 the ferry docks at the port of the
Ligurian capital, moreover, have generated a traffic of 634 thousand
passenger cars (+40.5%), 39 thousand motorcycles (+51.0%) and 2.16 million
linear meters of commercial rolling stock (+23.9%). Maritime Stations
announced that in 2021 ferry traffic with Sardinia
grew by about 253 thousand passengers compared to 2020,
the one with Sicily of about 49 thousand, the traffic with Corsica of
about 11 thousand passengers and the one with North Africa of about
171 thousand.
-
- Stazioni Marittime has specified that for 2022, also in
reason for the ongoing pandemic resurgence due also to the
variants, it is still difficult to make predictions, but the hope -
specified the company - is that the trend of the campaign
vaccination and the gradual relaxation of government measures
allow a progressive return to the mobility of people
and therefore to a resumption of tourist flows, with an increase in
ferry traffic around +15% and a movement of 800 thousand
cruise passengers.
