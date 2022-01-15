



January 11, 2022

Original news Awarded the tender for the redevelopment of the waterfront of Marina of Carrara

Works awarded to R.C.M. Costruzioni di Sarno

It was awarded to R.C.M. Costruzioni of Sarno (Salerno) the tender for the executive design and the realization of the redevelopment works of the waterfront of Marina di Carrara - Area 4, consisting of interventions for the protected usability of the promenade on the sea in correspondence of the west pier. The company has proposed a reduction 10.01% of the basic auction amount of 11.5 million euros.

The contractual deadline for the conclusion of the work is established in 18 months. The most significant intervention consists of in the creation of a long path that will develop above the wave wall of the pier and which represents the most significant of the entire waterfront project, not only for the size, 870 meters long by five wide, but especially for the panoramic aspect, with its views of the sea open and on the port and with the background of the Apuan Alps.

In addition, the redevelopment of the ground area is planned at the root of the overflow pier and the creation of a new square on the sea at the elbow of the pier. The areas in land will be enhanced through paths made of dunes with native vegetation, cliffs, gentle slopes.

The economic investment for the realization of the project amounts to almost 13.9 million euros, of which 8.6 million from the PNRR - Supplementary fund (Decree-Law 59/2021) and 5.3 million from the Tuscany Region.







