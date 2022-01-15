|
|
|
|
January 11, 2022
|
|
- Awarded the tender for the redevelopment of the waterfront of
Marina of Carrara
-
- Works awarded to R.C.M. Costruzioni di Sarno
-
- It was awarded to R.C.M. Costruzioni of
Sarno (Salerno) the tender for the executive design and the
realization of the redevelopment works of the waterfront of
Marina di Carrara - Area 4, consisting of interventions for the
protected usability of the promenade on the sea in
correspondence of the west pier. The company has proposed a reduction
10.01% of the basic auction amount of 11.5 million euros.
-
- The contractual deadline for the conclusion of the work is
established in 18 months. The most significant intervention consists of
in the creation of a long path that will develop above
the wave wall of the pier and which represents the most
significant of the entire waterfront project, not only for the
size, 870 meters long by five wide, but
especially for the panoramic aspect, with its views of the sea
open and on the port and with the background of the Apuan Alps.
-
- In addition, the redevelopment of the ground area is planned
at the root of the overflow pier and the creation of a new
square on the sea at the elbow of the pier. The areas in
land will be enhanced through paths made of dunes with
native vegetation, cliffs, gentle slopes.
-
- The economic investment for the realization of the project
amounts to almost 13.9 million euros, of which 8.6 million from the PNRR -
Supplementary fund (Decree-Law 59/2021) and 5.3 million from the
Tuscany Region.
|
