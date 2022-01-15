|
January 12, 2022
- In 2021 the port of Tanger Med enlivened a traffic
container record of 7,2 million teu (+24.3%)
- Historical peak of goods with 101.0 million tons
(+24,8%)
- For the port of Tanger Med 2021 was a year
record. Last year, in fact, the Moroccan port of call has
handled a volume of goods never reached before and equal to
101,0 million tons of cargoes, with an increment of +24.8%
on 2020 which represents the third same annual change
consecutive recorded by the African port.
- Container traffic alone set a new record
historical with 7.17 million teu enlivened and a growth of the
+24.3% on 2020.
- Last year in the liquid bulk sector the traffic was
piled to 8,74 million tons (+9.7%) and that of the
solid bulk at 34 thousand tons (+12.9%). Strong growth
also rolling stock traffic with 407 thousand heavy vehicles
enlivened (+14.0%) as well as the traffic of new cars of
factory that stood at 429 thousand cars (+19.9%). In
decrease of -14%, however, the traffic of passengers with 587 thousand
people moved.
