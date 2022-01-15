



January 12, 2022

Historical peak of goods with 101.0 million tons (+24,8%)

For the port of Tanger Med 2021 was a year record. Last year, in fact, the Moroccan port of call has handled a volume of goods never reached before and equal to 101,0 million tons of cargoes, with an increment of +24.8% on 2020 which represents the third same annual change consecutive recorded by the African port.

Container traffic alone set a new record historical with 7.17 million teu enlivened and a growth of the +24.3% on 2020.

Last year in the liquid bulk sector the traffic was piled to 8,74 million tons (+9.7%) and that of the solid bulk at 34 thousand tons (+12.9%). Strong growth also rolling stock traffic with 407 thousand heavy vehicles enlivened (+14.0%) as well as the traffic of new cars of factory that stood at 429 thousand cars (+19.9%). In decrease of -14%, however, the traffic of passengers with 587 thousand people moved.









