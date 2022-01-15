



January 12, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2021 the port of Ancona handled 10.78 million tons of goods (+21.8%)

Recovery driven by record rolling stock traffic

Last year the port of Ancona handled 10.78 million of tons of goods, volume that represents an increase of +21.8% compared to 2020 and is slightly higher than 10.76 million tons of cargo handled in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Gains were mainly generated the increase in the traffic of rolling stock transported by ferries which in 2021 reached the record quota of 5.6 million tons, with a + 42% compared to 2020 and a + 20% on 2019 thanks - explained the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Central - the upgrading of the lines for the Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the good traffic with the airport Albanian from Durres.

In the container sector, 1.17 million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -3% on 2020 and -7% on 2019. In terms of 20' containers handled, in 2021 the containerized traffic amounted to 167,338 teu, with a increase of +5.5% on 2020 and a contraction of -5.0% on 2019.

In the liquid bulk sector, they were handled by the Falconara Marittima refinery 3.7 million tons of petroleum products, up +7.3% on 2020 and down by -16.6% on 2019. Bulk and general goods amounted to about 289 thousand tons (+14.6% on 2020 and -25.3% on 2019), volume of traffic - specified the AdSP - mainly towed aluminium and other minerals and semi-finished products for factories production of marche and central Italy.

Last year passenger traffic was 722,767 people embarked and disembarked, with an increase of +91.7% on the 2020 and a decrease of -39.2% on 2019. In the segment of cruises passengers were 36,934, traffic that in 2020 was stopped due to the pandemic and which in 2019 had been equal to 15,246 passengers.

Overall, in 2021 the ports of Ancona, Ortona, Pesaro, Pescara and San Benedetto del Tronto managed by the Authority of Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea have enlivened 11.91 million tons of goods, volume greater than trades prior to the pandemic period. The only port of Ortona has handled 1.13 million tons of cargo, with a progression of +9.4% on 2020, a year that in turn had exceeded the 2019 figure.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail