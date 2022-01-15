|
|
|
|
January 12, 2022
|
|
- In 2021 the port of Ancona handled 10.78 million
tons of goods (+21.8%)
-
- Recovery driven by record rolling stock traffic
-
- Last year the port of Ancona handled 10.78 million
of tons of goods, volume that represents an increase of +21.8%
compared to 2020 and is slightly higher than 10.76
million tons of cargo handled in the pre-pandemic year
of 2019. Gains were mainly generated
the increase in the traffic of rolling stock transported by ferries
which in 2021 reached the record quota of 5.6 million
tons, with a + 42% compared to 2020 and a + 20% on 2019 thanks -
explained the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central - the upgrading of the lines for the Greek ports of
Igoumenitsa and Patras and the good traffic with the airport
Albanian from Durres.
-
- In the container sector, 1.17 million
tons of cargo, with a decrease of -3% on 2020 and -7%
on 2019. In terms of 20' containers handled, in 2021 the
containerized traffic amounted to 167,338 teu, with a
increase of +5.5% on 2020 and a contraction of -5.0% on 2019.
-
- In the liquid bulk sector, they were handled by the
Falconara Marittima refinery 3.7 million tons of
petroleum products, up +7.3% on 2020 and down by
-16.6% on 2019. Bulk and general goods amounted to
about 289 thousand tons (+14.6% on 2020 and -25.3% on 2019), volume
of traffic - specified the AdSP - mainly towed
aluminium and other minerals and semi-finished products for factories
production of marche and central Italy.
-
- Last year passenger traffic was
722,767 people embarked and disembarked, with an increase of +91.7% on the
2020 and a decrease of -39.2% on 2019. In the segment of
cruises passengers were 36,934, traffic that in 2020 was
stopped due to the pandemic and which in 2019 had been equal to 15,246
passengers.
-
- Overall, in 2021 the ports of Ancona, Ortona, Pesaro,
Pescara and San Benedetto del Tronto managed by the Authority of
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea have enlivened 11.91
million tons of goods, volume greater than trades
prior to the pandemic period. The only port of Ortona has
handled 1.13 million tons of cargo, with a
progression of +9.4% on 2020, a year that in turn had exceeded
the 2019 figure.
|
