January 12, 2022
- The American Lineage Logistics buys three companies of
Dutch logistics
- These are the companies Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S
Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam
- The US-based Lineage Logistics has significantly strengthened its
own presence in the Benelux by buying the Dutch Van Tuyl
Logistics, H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam BV, company
mainly specialized in product logistics
Chilled. With the acquisitions, the American company has
increased its warehouse capacity in the Netherlands by
over 250 thousand cubic meters.
- In addition to storage facilities, with the acquisition of Lineage
Logistics also equips itself with additional vehicles and equipment. The
Van Tuyl Logistics, which is based in Gameren, has a fleet of 60
trucks and 90 trailers. H&S Coldstores, headquartered
is located in Beneden-Leeuwen, has a fleet of more than
250 vehicles and over 1,500 food tank units
liquids. Frigocare Rotterdam is located in the vicinity of the center
logistics of Lineage Logistics in the port of Rotterdam.
