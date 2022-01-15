



January 12, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The American Lineage Logistics buys three companies of Dutch logistics

These are the companies Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam

The US-based Lineage Logistics has significantly strengthened its own presence in the Benelux by buying the Dutch Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam BV, company mainly specialized in product logistics Chilled. With the acquisitions, the American company has increased its warehouse capacity in the Netherlands by over 250 thousand cubic meters.

In addition to storage facilities, with the acquisition of Lineage Logistics also equips itself with additional vehicles and equipment. The Van Tuyl Logistics, which is based in Gameren, has a fleet of 60 trucks and 90 trailers. H&S Coldstores, headquartered is located in Beneden-Leeuwen, has a fleet of more than 250 vehicles and over 1,500 food tank units liquids. Frigocare Rotterdam is located in the vicinity of the center logistics of Lineage Logistics in the port of Rotterdam.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail