



January 13, 2022

In terms of teu enlivened, the two airports have recorded increases of +8.1% and +1.6% of traffic respectively containerized that has marked new historical records

In 2021 the port of Singapore has enlivened overall 599.0 million tonnes of goods, a volume representing a increase of +1.4% on 2020 but a decrease of -4.4% on the year pre-pandemic of 2019. The only commodity item to have registered in 2021 an increase compared to both 2020 and 2019 is that of non-oil bulk that last year were equal to 22.6 million tonnes, an increase of +13.0% and +28.5% on 2020 and 2019. Also the traffic of the containers, in fact, marked increases both compared to 2020 than in the previous year, but only if this flow of loads is counted in terms of 20' containers handled: in 2021, in fact, the total was almost 37.5 million teu, in increase of +1.6% on 2020 and +0.8% on 2019. Traffic containerized measured in tons handled, however, if with 363.7 million tons totaled in 2021 recorded a progression of +1.6% on 2020, however, has suffered a slight decrease of -0.4% on 2019. Last year the traffic of goods conventional amounted to 21.6 million tonnes, with an increase of +17.3% on 2020 and a decrease of -10.9% on 2019, while oil bulk traffic has been attested to 191.0 million tons, down respectively by -1.7% and -12.9% on 2020 and 2019.

It should be noted that, as expected, the 37.5 million teu enlivened in 2021, which constitute the new historical record for the airport, confirm the port of Singapore in second place in the ranking of the world's leading container ports behind the port of Shanghai that also reaffirmed its dominance last year in this market that it holds continuously since 2011 when it has bypassed the port of Singapore placing himself at the head of the ranking. Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., the company which handles the entire containerized traffic of the port of Shanghai, has in fact announced that last year in the airport are over 47.0 million teu were handled, with an increase in +8.1% on 2020, a volume that represents the new historical record for the Chinese port of call.

In the month of December 2021 alone, the port of Singapore has handled 48.1 million tons of goods, with a reduction -3.7% on December 2020. The only container traffic is state pairs to 31,5 million tons (- 0.2%) and has been made with a handling of containers equal to less than 3.2 million teu (-2.2%).











