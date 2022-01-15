|
January 13, 2022
- The ports of Shanghai and Singapore are confirmed in 2021
at the head of the ranking of world container ports
- In terms of teu enlivened, the two airports have recorded
increases of +8.1% and +1.6% of traffic respectively
containerized that has marked new historical records
- In 2021 the port of Singapore has enlivened overall
599.0 million tonnes of goods, a volume representing a
increase of +1.4% on 2020 but a decrease of -4.4% on the year
pre-pandemic of 2019. The only commodity item to have registered
in 2021 an increase compared to both 2020 and 2019 is
that of non-oil bulk that last year were
equal to 22.6 million tonnes, an increase of
+13.0% and +28.5% on 2020 and 2019. Also the traffic of the
containers, in fact, marked increases both compared to 2020
than in the previous year, but only if this flow of loads is
counted in terms of 20' containers handled: in 2021,
in fact, the total was almost 37.5 million teu, in
increase of +1.6% on 2020 and +0.8% on 2019. Traffic
containerized measured in tons handled, however, if with
363.7 million tons totaled in 2021 recorded a
progression of +1.6% on 2020, however, has suffered a slight
decrease of -0.4% on 2019. Last year the traffic of goods
conventional amounted to 21.6 million tonnes, with
an increase of +17.3% on 2020 and a decrease of -10.9% on
2019, while oil bulk traffic has been
attested to 191.0 million tons, down respectively by
-1.7% and -12.9% on 2020 and 2019.
- It should be noted that, as expected, the 37.5 million teu enlivened
in 2021, which constitute the new historical record for the airport,
confirm the port of Singapore in second place in the ranking
of the world's leading container ports behind the port of
Shanghai that also reaffirmed its dominance last year
in this market that it holds continuously since 2011 when it has
bypassed the port of Singapore placing himself at the head of the
ranking. Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., the company
which handles the entire containerized traffic of the port of
Shanghai, has in fact announced that last year in the airport are
over 47.0 million teu were handled, with an increase in
+8.1% on 2020, a volume that represents the new historical record for
the Chinese port of call.
- In the month of December 2021 alone, the port of Singapore has
handled 48.1 million tons of goods, with a reduction
-3.7% on December 2020. The only container traffic is
state pairs to 31,5 million tons (- 0.2%) and has been
made with a handling of containers equal to less than 3.2
million teu (-2.2%).
