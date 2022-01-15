|
|
|
|
January 13, 2022
|
|
- The European Commission has rejected the merger between the groups
South Korean navalmechanics HHIH and DSME
-
- No motivated by the dominant position that the concentration
would have determined in the LNG shipbuilding market
-
- The European Commission has rejected the merger plan of the
South Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy
Industries Holdings (HHIH) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co. (DSME) announced almost two years ago by companies
Asian and notified to the EU on 12 November 2019
(
of 31
January and 12
February 2019). Brussels justified the ban by explaining that
the merger would lead to a reduction in competition in the
world market for the construction of ships for natural gas
liquified.
-
- "LNG ships - commented Margrethe Vestager,
European Commissioner for Competition - they are an element
essential natural gas supply chain
liquefied and allow the transport of this energy source in
all over the world. Liquefied natural gas contributes to the
diversification of European energy sources and therefore
improves energy security. The merger between HHIH and DSME would
determined a dominant position in the world market for
construction of large LNG ships, for which there is a fort
application from European carriers. Since they have not been
presented remedies - specified Vestager referring to the failure
presentation by the two South Korean companies of solutions for
mitigate the impact of the merger – the merger would have
as an effect the reduction in the number of suppliers and prices more
high for large ships carrying liquefied natural gas.
That's why we've banned fusion."
-
- The European Commission has recalled that in the last five years
the value of the world market for the construction of large ships
LNG carriers has risen to 40 billion euros and that almost
50% of orders for the construction of this type of ship
was issued by European shipowners. Brussels specified
that together HHIH and DSME would have held a stake of at least
60% of the LNG shipbuilding market, a market in which
there is only one other primary competitor.
-
- The EU Commission explained that one of the reasons that
have led to reject the merger is the high libello of the
barriers to entry in this market, given the extreme complexity
of the construction of liquefied natural gas vessels which are units
highly sophisticated, a market that in recent years has recorded
the exit of some operators and no new entry, which is not
expected not even in the future.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail