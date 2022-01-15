



January 13, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2022 the number of ports of call will remain unchanged Italian OCEAN Alliance container ships

Livorno is part of the alliance's network of services

In 2022 the number of trips to ports will remain unchanged Italians of the services of the containerized maritime network of shipping companies CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) operating in collaboration within the OCEAN Alliance, established in 2017. This year the alliance plans to operate a total of 352 container ships for a total hold capacity of 4.43 million teu, ships that will be used in 42 services of line, including 23 transpacific services, seven on the Extreme route East - Northern Europe, four on that Far East - Mediterranean, four services with the Middle East, three services transatlantic liners and two services to the Red Sea.

In Italy the ships of OCEAN Alliance will continue to climb the port of Genoa as part of three services and the port of Trieste with a service. At the port of La Spezia will land a service having the Ligurian port lost a line to the advantage of that of Livorno that will be part of the network of the shipowning alliance.

Below is the configuration of the four Far East services - Ocean Alliance Mediterranean: AEM1: Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Piraeus, La Spezia, Genoa, Fos, Valencia, Piraeus, Suez Canal, Colombo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao AEM2: Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Malta, Valencia, Barcelona, Fos, Genoa, Malta, Beirut, Suez Canal, Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Port Kelang, Xiamen, Qingdao. AEM3: Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, Shekou, Singapore, Canal of Suez, Port Said West, Beirut, Istanbul Evyap (Izmit), Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar), Constance, Odessa, Piraeus, Port Said West, Canal of Suez, Jeddah, Port Kelang, Busan AEM6: Shanghai, Ningbo, Pusan, Shekou, Singapore, Suez, Malta, Koper, Trieste, Rijeka, Port Said West, Suez Canal, Jeddah, Port Kelang, Shekou, Shanghai







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail