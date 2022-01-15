|
January 13, 2022
- In 2022 the number of ports of call will remain unchanged
Italian OCEAN Alliance container ships
- Livorno is part of the alliance's network of services
Italians of the services of the containerized maritime network of
shipping companies CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen
Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) operating in
collaboration within the OCEAN Alliance, established in 2017.
This year the alliance plans to operate a total of 352
container ships for a total hold capacity of
4.43 million teu, ships that will be used in 42 services of
line, including 23 transpacific services, seven on the Extreme route
East - Northern Europe, four on that Far East -
Mediterranean, four services with the Middle East, three services
transatlantic liners and two services to the Red Sea.
- In Italy the ships of OCEAN Alliance will continue to climb the
port of Genoa as part of three services and the port of Trieste with
a service. At the port of La Spezia will land a service
having the Ligurian port lost a line to the advantage of that of
Livorno that will be part of the network of the shipowning alliance.
- Below is the configuration of the four Far East services -
Ocean Alliance Mediterranean:
- AEM1: Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian,
Singapore, Suez Canal, Piraeus, La Spezia, Genoa, Fos, Valencia,
Piraeus, Suez Canal, Colombo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao
- AEM2: Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Yantian,
Singapore, Suez Canal, Malta, Valencia, Barcelona, Fos, Genoa,
Malta, Beirut, Suez Canal, Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Port Kelang,
Xiamen, Qingdao.
- AEM3: Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, Shekou, Singapore, Canal
of Suez, Port Said West, Beirut, Istanbul Evyap (Izmit), Istanbul
Ambarli (Avcilar), Constance, Odessa, Piraeus, Port Said West, Canal
of Suez, Jeddah, Port Kelang, Busan
- AEM6: Shanghai, Ningbo, Pusan, Shekou, Singapore,
Suez, Malta, Koper, Trieste, Rijeka, Port Said West, Suez Canal,
Jeddah, Port Kelang, Shekou, Shanghai
