January 14, 2022
- In 2021, PSA's port terminals handled a
record traffic of 91.5 million containers
- New all-time highs in volumes handled both in Singapore
than in other world ports
- In 2021 the port terminals of the PSA International group of
Singapore handled a container traffic equal to the
record share of 91.5 million teu, with an increase of +5.6%
on the previous year. The new historical peak has been achieved
thanks to both the new record of containerized traffic handled
from the terminals in the port of Singapore to both the new volume record
handled from PSA terminals to foreign ports, flows that are
states pairs respectively to 37,2 million teu (+1.6%) and 54.3
million teu (+8.4%).
