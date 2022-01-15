



January 14, 2022

Original news In 2021, PSA's port terminals handled a record traffic of 91.5 million containers

New all-time highs in volumes handled both in Singapore than in other world ports

In 2021 the port terminals of the PSA International group of Singapore handled a container traffic equal to the record share of 91.5 million teu, with an increase of +5.6% on the previous year. The new historical peak has been achieved thanks to both the new record of containerized traffic handled from the terminals in the port of Singapore to both the new volume record handled from PSA terminals to foreign ports, flows that are states pairs respectively to 37,2 million teu (+1.6%) and 54.3 million teu (+8.4%).









