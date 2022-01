January 14, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Yang Ming will invest in the construction of five container ship of 15,000 teu

The purchase of new containers is also planned

The board of directors of the company of Taiwanese containerized navigation Yang Ming has deliberated to invest in the acquisition of five new 15,000 container ships teu. In addition, the decision to invest in the acquisition of new containers.









