January 14, 2022

In 2021 the trucks transported by the rolling highway of RCG on the Brenner axis increased by +29%

Trains loaded 160,000 heavy vehicles

Last year the services of highway traveling through the Brenner of the Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) have transported 160 thousand trucks, volume of traffic realized on the Wörgl-Brennero and Wörgl-Trento lines which is the most high of the last decade and represents an increase of +29% on 2020. With the additional RoLa connection made by the company between Wels and Maribor, in 2021 the rolling highway services operated by RCG transported a total of 187 thousand trucks, with a increase of +29% on the previous year.





