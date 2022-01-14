|
|
January 14, 2022
|
|
- In 2021 the trucks transported by the rolling highway of
RCG on the Brenner axis increased by +29%
-
- Trains loaded 160,000 heavy vehicles
-
- Last year the services of highway traveling through the
Brenner of the Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) have
transported 160 thousand trucks, volume of traffic realized on the
Wörgl-Brennero and Wörgl-Trento lines which is the most
high of the last decade and represents an increase of +29%
on 2020. With the additional RoLa connection made by the company
between Wels and Maribor, in 2021 the rolling highway services
operated by RCG transported a total of 187 thousand trucks, with a
increase of +29% on the previous year.