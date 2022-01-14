



January 14, 2022

Original news CLECAT considers the measures of the "Fit for 55" package for the transport sector goods

For the association, they represent an opportunity to achieve a rapid transition to mobility at zero emissions

CLECAT, the European Association of Shipping Companies, transport, logistics and customs services, has made public today the own position on the climate package "Fit for 55" presented last July 14 by the European Commission ( of 14 July 2021), expressing a very positive overall opinion on the legislative proposals defined by Brussels to achieve the Green Deal targets to reduce by 55% by 2030 the greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels. According to CLECAT, the package represents an opportunity for achieve a rapid transition to mobility at zero emissions. In particular, the association appreciated the fact that the EU Commission's proposal for a regulation provides clearer binding targets for all modalities transport of goods.

With regard to road transport, CLECAT evaluated the proposal to extend to road transport is positive the scope of the ETS, the allowance trading scheme of emissions, noting that a European solution for fixation of the carbon price should avoid the proliferation of national ETS systems. The association has, however, specified that the its support for the proposal is conditional on the fact that revenue from the charging of CO2 emissions produced by road transport are limited and returned to the sector of road transport in the form of grant programmes for finance investments in environmentally friendly vehicles, technologies and infrastructural innovations.

CLECAT also expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of the maritime transport in the EU ETS and for the will to promote the use of sustainable alternative fuels for shipping. The same satisfaction was expressed for the proposals to increase the production, use and supply of sustainable alternative fuels for air transport.







