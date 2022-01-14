|
|
|
|
January 14, 2022
|
|
- CLECAT considers the measures of the
"Fit for 55" package for the transport sector
goods
-
- For the association, they represent an opportunity to
achieve a rapid transition to mobility at
zero emissions
-
- CLECAT, the European Association of Shipping Companies,
transport, logistics and customs services, has made public today the
own position on the climate package "Fit for 55"
presented last July 14 by the European Commission
(
of 14
July 2021), expressing a very positive overall opinion
on the legislative proposals defined by Brussels to achieve the
Green Deal targets to reduce by 55% by 2030 the
greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels.
According to CLECAT, the package represents an opportunity for
achieve a rapid transition to mobility at
zero emissions. In particular, the association appreciated the
fact that the EU Commission's proposal for a regulation provides
clearer binding targets for all modalities
transport of goods.
-
- With regard to road transport, CLECAT evaluated
the proposal to extend to road transport is positive
the scope of the ETS, the allowance trading scheme of
emissions, noting that a European solution for fixation
of the carbon price should avoid the proliferation of
national ETS systems. The association has, however, specified that the
its support for the proposal is conditional on the fact that
revenue from the charging of CO2 emissions
produced by road transport are limited and returned to the sector
of road transport in the form of grant programmes for
finance investments in environmentally friendly vehicles, technologies and
infrastructural innovations.
-
- CLECAT also expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of the
maritime transport in the EU ETS and for the will
to promote the use of sustainable alternative fuels for
shipping. The same satisfaction was expressed for the
proposals to increase the production, use and supply of
sustainable alternative fuels for air transport.
|
