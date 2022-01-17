|
- After Evergreen raised the bar, so did employees
by Yang Ming want a substantial bonus
-
- Granted a bonus of 12 months and an increase
+5% of salary
-
- Perhaps. Maybe the top managers of Yang Ming Marine
Corporations tacitly accuse Evergreen Marine Corporation of
having set a bad example while employees complain that the
The company's board of directors has short arms.
This is because now the decision of Evergreen, the main
containerized shipping company of Taiwan, to assign to the
their employees a year-end bonus in the amount of 40
monthly payment is a precedent
(
of 31
December 2021). A precedent that the employees of Yang Ming, the
Taiwanese second container shipping company,
evidently they believe that, more than a reference, it should
represent an objective, if not a right.
-
- Yielding to pressure from workers' representatives, the
Yang Ming's board of directors resolved to
increase the year-end bonus for employees to 12 months
from the previous eight planned. In addition to that it was
decided to increase the fees to all
dependents. Of course, comparing it to that of Evergreen, it seems a bit '.
little as an annual bonus, although perhaps not even a year ago the
Yang Ming's employees allegedly made false cards in order to have him.
-
- But in a year, or so, everything has changed. Is
Evergreen that Yang Ming, like the other leading maritime carriers
containerized worldwide, have enormously increased the
revenues and profits thanks to the exponential increase in the value of
Noli. In 2021 the revenues of Yang Ming, doing what the
company already did the previous year when he had
recorded the historical record of turnover, have grown by
+120.2% rising to the new record value of 334.5 billion Taiwanese dollars
(
of 10
January 2022). Exceptional increase in revenues, so as not to
say of those of the values of operating profit and net profit
which in the first nine months of 2021 marked increases
+2,578.5% and +5,295.9% respectively.
-
- A radical change of scenery of which the council of
Yang Ming's administration had to take into account, on Friday,
yielding to the requests of employees and adopting a resolution that
seems to have created no concern for the shareholders of the
company, whose securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the
day recording a growth of +2.38% of their value.
Rise, however, outclassed by the shares of Evergreen whose
increase was +4.76%. No one was surprised: the
rain of money that is falling on their heads has turned off
whatever concern shareholders might have. Unless
will start the chase to reach the gratification of those who
works in Evergreen, who knows that even the restlessness of the
Yang Ming employees do not subside. At least for a while.
|
