



January 17, 2022

Original news After Evergreen raised the bar, so did employees by Yang Ming want a substantial bonus

Granted a bonus of 12 months and an increase +5% of salary

Perhaps. Maybe the top managers of Yang Ming Marine Corporations tacitly accuse Evergreen Marine Corporation of having set a bad example while employees complain that the The company's board of directors has short arms. This is because now the decision of Evergreen, the main containerized shipping company of Taiwan, to assign to the their employees a year-end bonus in the amount of 40 monthly payment is a precedent ( of 31 December 2021). A precedent that the employees of Yang Ming, the Taiwanese second container shipping company, evidently they believe that, more than a reference, it should represent an objective, if not a right.

Yielding to pressure from workers' representatives, the Yang Ming's board of directors resolved to increase the year-end bonus for employees to 12 months from the previous eight planned. In addition to that it was decided to increase the fees to all dependents. Of course, comparing it to that of Evergreen, it seems a bit '. little as an annual bonus, although perhaps not even a year ago the Yang Ming's employees allegedly made false cards in order to have him.

But in a year, or so, everything has changed. Is Evergreen that Yang Ming, like the other leading maritime carriers containerized worldwide, have enormously increased the revenues and profits thanks to the exponential increase in the value of Noli. In 2021 the revenues of Yang Ming, doing what the company already did the previous year when he had recorded the historical record of turnover, have grown by +120.2% rising to the new record value of 334.5 billion Taiwanese dollars ( of 10 January 2022). Exceptional increase in revenues, so as not to say of those of the values of operating profit and net profit which in the first nine months of 2021 marked increases +2,578.5% and +5,295.9% respectively.

A radical change of scenery of which the council of Yang Ming's administration had to take into account, on Friday, yielding to the requests of employees and adopting a resolution that seems to have created no concern for the shareholders of the company, whose securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the day recording a growth of +2.38% of their value. Rise, however, outclassed by the shares of Evergreen whose increase was +4.76%. No one was surprised: the rain of money that is falling on their heads has turned off whatever concern shareholders might have. Unless will start the chase to reach the gratification of those who works in Evergreen, who knows that even the restlessness of the Yang Ming employees do not subside. At least for a while.







